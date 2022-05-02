OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – May 2

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

BLUEONE CARD INC.(OTCQB: BCRD) BlueOne Card Inc. provides payout solutions and Prepaid MasterCards to consumers in the United States and Internationally. BlueOne Card Inc. is a Financial Technology(FinTech) company focused on helping unbanked workers solve their payment and money transfer needs. The BlueOne Card is a secure card possessing quality features such as lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada in 2007.

Golden Energy Offshore Services AS(OSLO BORS: GEOS; OTCQB: GEOUF) Golden Energy Offshore Services AS is a Norwegian based offshore service company. Its principal activity is to own and charter out its wholly owned offshore vessels to major international oil companies. The Company is the sole beneficial owner of the vessels M/V Energy Swan, M/V Energy Scout, M/V Energy Empress and M/V Energy Duchess and is headquartered in Alesund, Norway.

Iconic Minerals Ltd(TSX-V: ICM; OTCQB: BVTEF) Iconic Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing projects of economical merit. With the global demand for clean energy (electric vehicles, energy grids) increasing significantly, the Company's current focus is to continue to develop its large resource on its primary lithium property (the Bonnie Claire), which is located 1 1/2 hours outside of Las Vegas. Future lithium production from this property would enable end users access to a future lithium carbonate supply, especially for electric vehicle manufacturers based in North America. Iconic also has a second lithium property (Smith Creek Valley) located in Nevada, which is focused on a lithium brine development. The Company's asset portfolio also includes NI 43-101 gold resource projects, also located in Nevada and in areas of historically large discovery potential for multi-million ounce gold deposits, which allow for development and mine production at economic rates.

Kings Entertainment Group Inc(CSE: JKPT; OTCQB: JKPTF) Kings Entertainment Group Inc. is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions.

Wyld Networks AB(Nasdaq First North Stockholm: WYLD; OTCQB: WYLDF) Wyld Networks develops, manufactures and offers customers a range of products to connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors to Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellites as well as a recurring data fee for utilizing the service. This allows customers to collect data from their IoT devices and sensors anywhere in the world.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

