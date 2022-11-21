OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – November 21

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

APARTMENTLOVE INC.(CSE: APLV; OTCQB: APMLF) ApartmentLove Inc. is a leading provider of online rental marketing services to property owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech'' in today's complex and dynamic market environments, ApartmentLove is actioning its growth through acquisition program-- purchasing complementing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience, while furthering its custom SEO and other organic growth strategies across the United States.

Kun Peng International Ltd.(OTCQB: KPEA) Kun Peng International Ltd. intends to create a "social e-commerce + health + physical store" integration platform, using E-commerce platform(King Eagle Mall app) and physical store (Smart kiosks) as the carrier to provide people with more professional and comprehensive health services. Functional medicine starts from the relationship between genetics, environment, physiology, psychology, and lifestyle, studying the decline of human function to pathological changes, and finally finding the root cause of the disease. Functional medicine offers comprehensive physical examinations and provides personalized solutions to the members to minimize their health risks and treat and regulate body functions.

NFT Technologies Inc.(NEO: NFT; OTCQB: NFTFF) NFT Technologies Inc. ("NFT Tech") is working in the NFT space of unique digital assets and environments to develop new technologies, invest in digital assets and meaningful engagement in the Metaverse, and advise creators and platforms in the space. The business of the Company is focused on three main business lines: (i) technology; (ii) investing; and (iii) consulting. The technology business line is focused on emerging technologies and creating new intellectual property in the NFT space. The investing business line is focused on the acquisition and trade of NFTs, including creating and maintaining a curated portfolio of collectible NFTs, investing in Portfolio Companies whose focus is on developing technology and launching NFTs and the generation and sale of tokens in connection with "play to earn" blockchain games. The consulting business line is focused on assisting clients with the launch and marketing of their own brand of NFT.

Vital Battery Metals Inc.(CSE: VBAM; OTCQB: VBAMF) Vital Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project. The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 kmÂ² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

Vortex Metals Inc.(TSX-V: VMS; OTCQB: VMSSF) Vortex Metals is a mineral resource exploration company.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market and Pink Open Market.

Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed