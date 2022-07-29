Log in
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:06 2022-07-29 am EDT
54.90 USD   +0.27%
11:13aOTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 4th
GL
10:18aCanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform
AQ
07/28Prismo Metals to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Today
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 4th

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 4th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies representing a wide range of industries including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, clean energy, collaboration software, electric vehicles, intellectual property investment, oil and gas, semiconductors, stem cell nutrition and wireless technology.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oIEpha

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to highlight the breadth of early-stage, growth companies who leverage our OTCQB Market to provide transparency to investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

August 4th Agenda

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AM
Nextech AR Solutions
OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
11:00 AM
Wyld Networks AB
OTCQB: WYLDF | NASDAQ STO FN: WYLD
11:30 AM
SmartKem, Inc.
OTCQB: SMTK
12:00 PM
Tekcapital plc
OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK
12:30 PM
TrustBIX Inc.
OTCQB: TBIXF | TSXV: TBIX
1:00 PM
Stemtech Corp.
OTCQB: STEK
1:30 PM
EV Technology
OTCQB: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG
2:00 PM
archTIS Ltd.
OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9
2:30 PM
Hydrogen Utopia International plc
OTCQB: HUIPF | AQSE: HUI
3:00 PM
Horizon Oil
OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
3:30 PM
Grand Gulf Energy Ltd.
OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 


