OTELCO : welcomes new Senior Network Architect and Technical Support Technicians in Maine

OTELCO has hired three new employees in Maine.

Johnathan Jenkins joins OTELCO as a Senior Network Architect in its Portland office. Jenkins worked previously at Consolidated Communications as a Network Architect and is a resident of New Hampshire.

Michael Blaich joins the company as a Technical Support Technician in OTELCO's Bangor office. Previously, Blaich worked in IT for the University of Maine and most recently was the New England Field Technician for Ericsson. Blaich lives in Old Town.

John Felger will also be working as a Technical Support Technician in the Bangor office. Felger spent a decade working at Texas State University, where he managed technical support and computer lab maintenance and administrated within the Chemistry Department. He is a resident of Bangor.