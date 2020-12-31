Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc.    OTEL

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/31 03:29:21 pm
11.59 USD   +1.22%
03:23pOTELCO : 2020 Top 5 Blogs
PU
12/24OTELCO : A Year-end Message from OTE
PU
12/17CAUTIONARY TALES : Security Breaches of 2020 and How OTELCO Can Help Avoid Them
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : 2020 Top 5 Blogs

12/31/2020 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's time, once again, to highlight the 5 most read blogs of 2020. There seems to be a sub-theme about ways to entertain yourself at home going on here……

At number 5: OTELCO's DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Upgrade in Alabama. This project is complete, so if you're an existing Cable Internet subscriber, we bumped up your speed already. If you're not an OTELCO Cable Internet subscriber, give us a call or visit our website for availability and pricing in your area.

Right on the heels at number 4 is 35 Things to Do at Home While You are Self-Isolating. Even if we weren't in a pandemic, these are handy tip for anyone who is hunkering down for the cold winter.

Number 3, no surprise here, is How to Get the Most Out of Your Internet Connection . Whether it's work, school or play, we're all needing to maximize our connection to the Internet.

Our second most popular post is How the Internet Has Changed the Way We Do Business. If after the temporary shelter in place orders, you found benefit in allowing your team to telecommute, this article is for you.

And……. The number 1 blog of 2020 is (here's that have fun at home theme again) Online Gaming Safety Tips for the New Decade. If video games were popular in your house this Christmas, this is a must-read!

Make sure you have the speed you need for all your on-line devices. Download OTELCO's Bandwidth Calculator Today!

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 20:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OTELCO INC.
03:23pOTELCO : 2020 Top 5 Blogs
PU
12/24OTELCO : A Year-end Message from OTE
PU
12/17CAUTIONARY TALES : Security Breaches of 2020 and How OTELCO Can Help Avoid Them
PU
12/07OTELCO : announces new hires in Maine and Alabama
PU
11/09OTELCO : welcomes new Director of Marketing and several new hires in Maine and M..
PU
11/04Otelco Posts Lower Q3 Net Income
MT
11/03OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/03OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (OTEL) OTELCO Reports Q3 Revenue $15.6M
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (OTEL) OTELCO Reports Q3 Revenue $15.6M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,8 M - -
Net income 2019 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2019 67,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard A. Clark President, CEO, COO & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Norman C. Frost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.0.00%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.22%240 589
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.72%130 616
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.04%94 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.64%87 160
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.91%56 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ