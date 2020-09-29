The 'Support Local' Maze at Pumpkin Valley Farm. Picture courtesy of pumpkinvalleyfarm.com.

Corn mazes offer a perfect, socially-distant, fall activity for the whole family. Get lost in the stalks at one of OTELCO's three favorite Maine mazes!

Time: Wed and Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:00 Pm

Sat: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sun: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Place: 100 Union Falls Rd, Dayton, ME

Contact: www.pumpkinvalleyfarm.com• 207-929-4088 • #ob#cis.znmr#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#

Pumpkin Vally Farm is a favorite of OTELCO's. We visited them in 2018 to talk about how they use their OTELCO connection to promote and run their farm in Southern Maine. Each year, owner Keith Harris develops a fun new theme for the maze, and this year's them is 'Support Loca.' After you get lost in the Maze, make sure to check out the pumpkin patch, farm animals, and brick oven pizza!

Tickets are available at the farm, and sales end an hour before close.

The Pineland corn maze. Picture courtesy of pinelandfarms.org.

Time: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Place: 110b Valley Farm Rd.

New Gloucester, ME, 04260

Contact: pinelandfarms.org • 207-650-3031 • #ob#rqhpngvba#at#cvarynaqsnezf.bet#ob#

Visit Pineland Farms this fall for their annual four-acre corn maze and farm pass! Tickets are sold every half hour between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm and give you access to the corn maze as well as a self-guided farm tour for 2 hours from your selected time.

Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required. Check-in at the ticket booth as you head down to the farm. $5/person.

Follow signs for the corn maze from the Pineland campus down to the farm. Parking is located across from the big white silo on the Valley Farm.

The 'Celebrate Maine' corn maze at Treworgy Orchards. Courtesy of their Instagram.

Time: Tus and Sun 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Place: 3876 UNION STREET, LEVANT, ME

Contact: treworgyorchards.com • 2207-884-8354• #ob#vasb#at#gerjbetlbepuneqf.pbz#ob#

A local favorite, Trwargy Orchards has everything from apple cider donuts to pumpkins, with a corn maze worth losing yourself in. Their maze, like that of Pumpkin Vally Farm, is an ode to Maine. When you visit, make sure to say hello to the sweet little goats and grab yourself some apple, pumpkins, and flowers!