Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc.    OTEL

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/29 09:41:22 am
11.47 USD   -0.09%
09:35aOTELCO : Corn Mazes in Maine
PU
09/15OTELCO : Speacial Meeting Proxy
PU
09/10OTELCO : Pineland Corn Maze and Fall Farm Pass – New Gloucester, ME
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : Corn Mazes in Maine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT

The 'Support Local' Maze at Pumpkin Valley Farm. Picture courtesy of pumpkinvalleyfarm.com.

Corn mazes offer a perfect, socially-distant, fall activity for the whole family. Get lost in the stalks at one of OTELCO's three favorite Maine mazes!

Pumpkin Vally Farm - Dayton Maine

Time: Wed and Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:00 Pm
Sat: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sun: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Place: 100 Union Falls Rd, Dayton, ME
Contact: www.pumpkinvalleyfarm.com 207-929-4088 #ob#cis.znmr#at#tznvy.pbz#ob#

Pumpkin Vally Farm is a favorite of OTELCO's. We visited them in 2018 to talk about how they use their OTELCO connection to promote and run their farm in Southern Maine. Each year, owner Keith Harris develops a fun new theme for the maze, and this year's them is 'Support Loca.' After you get lost in the Maze, make sure to check out the pumpkin patch, farm animals, and brick oven pizza!

Tickets are available at the farm, and sales end an hour before close.

The Pineland corn maze. Picture courtesy of pinelandfarms.org.

Pineland Farms - New Gloucester Maine

Time: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Place: 110b Valley Farm Rd.
New Gloucester, ME, 04260
Contact: pinelandfarms.org 207-650-3031 #ob#rqhpngvba#at#cvarynaqsnezf.bet#ob#

Visit Pineland Farms this fall for their annual four-acre corn maze and farm pass! Tickets are sold every half hour between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm and give you access to the corn maze as well as a self-guided farm tour for 2 hours from your selected time.

Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required. Check-in at the ticket booth as you head down to the farm. $5/person.

Purchase Tickets Here

Follow signs for the corn maze from the Pineland campus down to the farm. Parking is located across from the big white silo on the Valley Farm.

The 'Celebrate Maine' corn maze at Treworgy Orchards. Courtesy of their Instagram.

Treworgy Family Orchards

Time: Tus and Sun 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Place: 3876 UNION STREET, LEVANT, ME
Contact: treworgyorchards.com 2207-884-8354 #ob#vasb#at#gerjbetlbepuneqf.pbz#ob#

A local favorite, Trwargy Orchards has everything from apple cider donuts to pumpkins, with a corn maze worth losing yourself in. Their maze, like that of Pumpkin Vally Farm, is an ode to Maine. When you visit, make sure to say hello to the sweet little goats and grab yourself some apple, pumpkins, and flowers!

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTELCO INC.
09:35aOTELCO : Corn Mazes in Maine
PU
09/15OTELCO : Speacial Meeting Proxy
PU
09/10OTELCO : Pineland Corn Maze and Fall Farm Pass – New Gloucester, ME
PU
08/13OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple Maine offices
PU
08/04OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/04OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
GL
07/28ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Otelco Inc.
BU
07/27Otelco announces release date for second quarter 2020 results
GL
07/27OTELCO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,8 M - -
Net income 2019 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2019 67,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,3 M 39,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Clark President, CEO, COO & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Norman C. Frost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.14.69%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.32%245 635
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.72%80 793
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.58%79 270
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%54 391
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.10%39 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group