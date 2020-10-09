Otelco : Save Your Breath Virtual 5K – Maine

Date: October 25, 2020 - November 7, 2020

Time: All times must be submitted by 5:00 PM November 7, 2020

Contact: www.freemefromlungcancer.org • (207) 622-6155

The Free ME from Lung Cancer organization needs your help now more than ever. Covid19 has swept across the United States, closing businesses, disrupting the health and safety of our community. Lung cancer patients are at greater risk as the disease attacks the lungs. With these situations in mind, the Save Your Breath 5k run/walk and race walk will be virtual this year.

Runners will have two weeks to complete the virtual event starting October 25, 2020. This is a virtual event, meaning you set the time and place, but all submissions must be in by 5:00 PM November 7, to qualify for race awards. Awards will be mailed to the winners, and include the following:

$100 will be awarded to the overall top male/female

$25 will be awarded to the top male/female in each age group

This event is a fundraiser to help support Free ME from Lung Cancer's mission. Funds will help them fund research, help uninsured high-risk patients get early detection via low dose CT scans, help single-family low-income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems, and to help COVID-19 relief funds in Maine. Please consider making an extra donation when you register or set up a fundraising page so that your family, friends, and coworkers can support your run. Those raising $100.00 or more will get a free registration.

This is one of two events that support our foundation's programs. Online donations are processed at 6%. This supports the RunSignUp web portal. If you wish to have your full gift go to our programs please submit a check to Free ME from Lung Cancer, 176 Leavitt Road, Augusta, Maine 04330.