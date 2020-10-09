Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc.    OTEL

OTELCO INC.

(OTEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/07 03:57:52 pm
11.46 USD   +0.44%
06:15aOTELCO : Save Your Breath Virtual 5K – Maine
PU
10/08OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple offices
PU
10/01OTELCO INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otelco : Save Your Breath Virtual 5K – Maine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Date: October 25, 2020 - November 7, 2020
Time: All times must be submitted by 5:00 PM November 7, 2020
Contact: www.freemefromlungcancer.org • (207) 622-6155

The Free ME from Lung Cancer organization needs your help now more than ever. Covid19 has swept across the United States, closing businesses, disrupting the health and safety of our community. Lung cancer patients are at greater risk as the disease attacks the lungs. With these situations in mind, the Save Your Breath 5k run/walk and race walk will be virtual this year.

Deadlines and Awards

Runners will have two weeks to complete the virtual event starting October 25, 2020. This is a virtual event, meaning you set the time and place, but all submissions must be in by 5:00 PM November 7, to qualify for race awards. Awards will be mailed to the winners, and include the following:

  • $100 will be awarded to the overall top male/female
  • $25 will be awarded to the top male/female in each age group

Awards will be mailed to the winners.

Supporting Free ME from Lung Cancer

This event is a fundraiser to help support Free ME from Lung Cancer's mission. Funds will help them fund research, help uninsured high-risk patients get early detection via low dose CT scans, help single-family low-income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems, and to help COVID-19 relief funds in Maine. Please consider making an extra donation when you register or set up a fundraising page so that your family, friends, and coworkers can support your run. Those raising $100.00 or more will get a free registration.

This is one of two events that support our foundation's programs. Online donations are processed at 6%. This supports the RunSignUp web portal. If you wish to have your full gift go to our programs please submit a check to Free ME from Lung Cancer, 176 Leavitt Road, Augusta, Maine 04330.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 10:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTELCO INC.
06:15aOTELCO : Save Your Breath Virtual 5K – Maine
PU
10/08OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple offices
PU
10/01OTELCO INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29OTELCO : Corn Mazes in Maine
PU
09/15OTELCO : Speacial Meeting Proxy
PU
09/10OTELCO : Pineland Corn Maze and Fall Farm Pass – New Gloucester, ME
PU
08/13OTELCO : welcomes new employees in multiple Maine offices
PU
08/04OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/04OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,8 M - -
Net income 2019 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2019 67,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart OTELCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Clark President, CEO, COO & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Norman C. Frost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC.0.00%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.60%244 931
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.29.69%128 898
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.18%81 007
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.82%80 535
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.16%55 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group