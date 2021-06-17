DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020
Berlin, June 17, 2021 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable
chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, concretizes the preliminary,
unaudited figures for fiscal 2020. After consolidation and taking into account of all changes in inventory, sales
revenues now amount to EUR 4.25 million in 2020 after EUR 4.7 million during the previous year. The EBITDA amounts to
EUR -88,000. This corresponds to an improvement in earnings versus prior year of around EUR 0.1 million. The previously
published preliminary figures (see press release of April 28, 2021) proceeded on the assumption of sales revenues in
2020 of around EUR 5.0 million and a positive EBITDA.
According to the updated preliminary numbers, OTI Greentech has generated a positive cash flow of EUR 132,000 in 2020.
This corresponds to an improvement versus prior year by around EUR 0.3 million. The drivers of this positive
development were a decline in costs on a group level by -14 percent versus prior year and a reduction of the personnel
expenses by -12 percent.
The annual report of OTI Greentech AG will probably be published on July 29, 2021 according to the current planning and
will then be available under www.oti.ag in the Investor Relations section.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About OTI Greentech AG
OTI Greentech's patented surfactant-based technology provides innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for
various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries
OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI
Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and
decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice
Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided by OTI Greentech to the global shipping industry in all
major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made
solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees
in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2).
Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.
Contact:
OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstra?e 79
10117 Berlin
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
