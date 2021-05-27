OTI Greentech AG: Capital increase registered

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Berlin, 27 May 2021 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, informs that the cash capital increase with subscription right of the existing shareholders, adopted on 4 February 2021 (see ad hoc disclosure), has been entered in the commercial register of the local court Berlin Charlottenburg. Altogether 260,682 new no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each have been issued. 146,682 shares were allotted through the subscription right during the subscription period from 12 April 2021 to 26 April 2021. The allotment of the remaining 114,000 shares was carried out within the framework of a private placement. As a result, the share capital of the company increases from EUR 7,257,458.00 to EUR 7,518,140.00. The by-laws of the company have been adapted accordingly. The inclusion of the new shares into the quotation of the existing shares of the company will probably take place in June 2021. The inflow of funds from the capital increase represents a building block for the take-over of KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. As far as further financing options are concerned, the company is already in advanced discussions with investors. OTI continues with the take-over of KMI as planned. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About OTI Greentech AG OTI Greentech's patented surfactant-based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany. Contact: OTI Greentech AG

