Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. OTI Greentech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSAK   DE000A2TSL22

OTI GREENTECH AG

(NSAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF - 06/16
1.06 EUR   +0.95%
11:11aDGAP-ADHOC  : OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020
DJ
11:11aOTI GREENTECH  : concretizes preliminary figures 2020
EQ
05/27OTI GREENTECH AG : Capital increase registered
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTI Greentech : concretizes preliminary figures 2020

06/17/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020

17-Jun-2021 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020

Berlin, June 17, 2021 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, concretizes the preliminary, unaudited figures for fiscal 2020. After consolidation and taking into account of all changes in inventory, sales revenues now amount to EUR 4.25 million in 2020 after EUR 4.7 million during the previous year. The EBITDA amounts to EUR -88,000. This corresponds to an improvement in earnings versus prior year of around EUR 0.1 million. The previously published preliminary figures (see press release of April 28, 2021) proceeded on the assumption of sales revenues in 2020 of around EUR 5.0 million and a positive EBITDA.

According to the updated preliminary numbers, OTI Greentech has generated a positive cash flow of EUR 132,000 in 2020. This corresponds to an improvement versus prior year by around EUR 0.3 million. The drivers of this positive development were a decline in costs on a group level by -14 percent versus prior year and a reduction of the personnel expenses by -12 percent.

The annual report of OTI Greentech AG will probably be published on July 29, 2021 according to the current planning and will then be available under www.oti.ag in the Investor Relations section.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant-based technology provides innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided by OTI Greentech to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

 

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstra?e 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1209352

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1209352  17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209352&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about OTI GREENTECH AG
11:11aDGAP-ADHOC  : OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020
DJ
11:11aOTI GREENTECH  : concretizes preliminary figures 2020
EQ
05/27OTI GREENTECH AG : Capital increase registered
EQ
04/28PRESS RELEASE : ???????OTI Greentech AG informs about preliminary figures for 20..
DJ
04/28OTI GREENTECH  : ???????OTI Greentech AG informs about preliminary figures for 2..
EQ
04/20PRESS RELEASE : ???????OTI Greentech AG receives its first ESG rating from Asset..
DJ
04/20OTI GREENTECH  : ???????OTI Greentech AG receives its first ESG rating from Asse..
EQ
04/09PRESS RELEASE : ???????OTI Greentech AG publishes Subscription Offer for cash ca..
DJ
04/09OTI GREENTECH  : ???????OTI Greentech AG publishes Subscription Offer for cash c..
EQ
02/04DGAP-ADHOC  : OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscript..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4,66 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net Debt 2019 0,55 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,14 M 6,22 M 6,13 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart OTI GREENTECH AG
Duration : Period :
OTI Greentech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Kisalus Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Schwager Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul R. Morris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas Reginald Elmslie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTI GREENTECH AG135.56%6
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.56%59 022
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.40%34 838
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA8.07%8 057
TETRA TECH, INC.6.44%6 675
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.35.61%5 467