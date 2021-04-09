PRESS RELEASE : ???????OTI Greentech AG publishes Subscription Offer for cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders

DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase ???????OTI Greentech AG publishes Subscription Offer for cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders 2021-04-09 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OTI Greentech AG publishes Subscription Offer for cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders - Subscription period from 12.04.2021 to 26.04.2021 - Subscription price EUR 1.00 per share - Subscription ratio 10:3 - Issue proceeds earmarked mainly for acquisition of joint venture partner KMI Cleaning Solutions Inc. Berlin, 09. April 2021 - As already communicated in the ad hoc announcement dated 4 February 2021, the Management Board of OTI Greentech AG (WKN A2TSL2) has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders. With a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share, up to 2,177,235 new shares will be issued under partial utilisation of the Authorised Capital. The subscription ratio is 10:3. In addition, beneficiaries will be granted the opportunity to acquire further subscription rights. Any shares not subscribed for under the subscription offer and the multiple subscription option shall subsequently be placed with qualified investors at least at the subscription price. The subscription period for the new shares will run from 12 April 2021 to 26 April 2021. Details of the capital increase can be found in the Securities Information Sheet approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 1 April 2021 and the subscription offer published today in the German Federal Gazette. The Securities Information Sheet and the Subscription Offer are available for download on the Company's website at www.oti.ag7invorstors-relations/ under the heading "Capital Increase 2021". The public offer is made without a prospectus pursuant to § 3 number 2 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus). Shareholders and investors are therefore advised to carefully read in particular the Securities Information Sheet of OTI Greentech AG, before deciding to exercise, acquire or dispose of any subscription rights or to acquire or dispose of shares. OTI Greentech AG is advised by Small & Mid Cap Investment Bank AG, Munich, in this capital increase. The proceeds from the upcoming capital increase will be used primarily to finance the acquisition of the American joint venture partner KMI Cleaning Solutions Inc. Together with KMI Cleaning Solutions, OTI Greentech AG offers leading technologies in both the land-based and marine cleaning sectors. The core business consists of chemical products and services for the maritime, infrastructure, tanker and oil & gas industries worldwide.John C. Kisalus, CEO of OTI, explains: "With this capital increase we are giving investors the opportunity to participate in the promising business model of OTI Greentech AG. With the acquisition of our joint venture partner KMI Cleaning Solutions, we are creating the basis for a profitable and strongly growing business." About OTI Greentech AG OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany. Contact: OTI Greentech AG Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO info@oti.ag Tel. +49 30 887 865 62 Friedrichstra?e 79 10117 Berlin edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop sknop@edicto.de Tel. +49 69 905505-52 Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44 60322 Frankfurt =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: OTI Greentech AG Friedrichstraße 79 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 887 865 62 Fax: +49 30 690 884 88 E-mail: info@oti.ag Internet: www.oti.ag ISIN: DE000A2TSL22 WKN: A2TSL2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1183144 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1183144 2021-04-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)