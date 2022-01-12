Log in
Otis 2022 Investor Day to be Hosted Virtually

01/12/2022 | 06:31am EST
FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will now deliver its 2022 Investor Day as a live virtual webcast on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Otis President & CEO Judy Marks and members of the leadership team will discuss the company's strategic initiatives and multi-year financial outlook.

The meeting will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. EST and will be broadcast live at www.otis.com. The corresponding presentation will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio.  Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Ray Hernandez
+1-860-674-3029
Ray.Hernandez@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact:                  

Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-2022-investor-day-to-be-hosted-virtually-301458995.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
