    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
79.77 USD   +0.81%
Otis First Quarter 2023 Earnings Advisory

04/12/2023 | 07:01am EDT
FARMINGTON, Conn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company's first quarter results and the outlook for 2023.

We encourage you to join through our webcast (click here). A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join the webcast, please contact Otis investor relations (investorrelations@otis.com) for alternative dial-in information. Please refer to www.otis.com for additional investor updates from time to time.

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:


Investor Relations Contact:                   

Katy Padgett 


Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047 


+1-860-676-6011

kathleen.padgett@otis.com  


investorrelations@otis.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-first-quarter-2023-earnings-advisory-301795183.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
