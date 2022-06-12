Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
73.29 USD   -3.57%
05:01pOtis International Marketing Advisory
PR
05/24Barclays Upgrades Otis Worldwide to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $82 From $80
MT
05/23OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Otis International Marketing Advisory

06/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and CFO Rahul Ghai are meeting with international investors on Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th, respectively. A corresponding presentation can be found at www.otisinvestors.com.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact
Katy Padgett
+1-860-674-3047
kathleen.padgett@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact
Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-international-marketing-advisory-301566235.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
05:01pOtis International Marketing Advisory
PR
05/24Barclays Upgrades Otis Worldwide to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
05/23OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Declaration of Voting Results by Otis Worldwide Corporation
CI
05/09Zardoya Otis Delisted from Spanish Stock Exchanges
PR
05/06Berenberg Bank Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $88 From $98, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
05/04RBC Raises Price Target on Otis Worldwide to $98 From $94, Calls Execution 'Impressive,..
MT
04/27OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on Otis Worldwide Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 2..
CI
04/26Credit Suisse Lowers Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $81 from $88, Keeps Neutral Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations