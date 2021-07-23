Otis President & CEO: Cities are making a comeback

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have wondered 'What will the future look like for the world's cities?' Otis President & CEO Judy Marks delivered a brief keynote on the topic at the Transformative CEO Summit hosted by The CEO Forum.

'The pandemic has given us the opportunity to reimagine cities for an even better future,' Marks said. 'Now by harnessing the power of smart, connected technologies, we have the chance to create cities that are safer, greener, faster, more equitable and more people-friendly than ever before.'

Watch the video to hear more.

