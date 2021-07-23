Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Otis President & CEO: Cities are making a comeback

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have wondered 'What will the future look like for the world's cities?' Otis President & CEO Judy Marks delivered a brief keynote on the topic at the Transformative CEO Summit hosted by The CEO Forum.

'The pandemic has given us the opportunity to reimagine cities for an even better future,' Marks said. 'Now by harnessing the power of smart, connected technologies, we have the chance to create cities that are safer, greener, faster, more equitable and more people-friendly than ever before.'

Watch the video to hear more.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 893 M - -
Net income 2021 1 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 37 477 M 37 477 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 87,33 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher J. Kearney Executive Chairman
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION29.28%35 040
KONE OYJ6.41%42 870
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG17.53%31 958
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-24.06%11 433
INTERROLL HOLDING AG51.39%3 303
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.0.52%3 294