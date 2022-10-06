Advanced search
04:31pOtis Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Advisory
PR
10/03Barclays Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $80 From $83, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
09/20Students Tackle Climate Change Using STEM Skills
PR
Otis Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Advisory

10/06/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Otis Chair & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company's third quarter results and 2022 outlook.

To join online click here. To register for the event and receive call back or dial-in information click here. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 68,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:                                                       

Investor Relations Contact:                   

Katy Padgett                                                             

Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047                                                     

+1-860-676-6011

kathleen.padgett@otis.com                                   

investorrelations@otis.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-third-quarter-2022-earnings-advisory-301643179.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
