Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Otis Worldwide Corporation    OTIS

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otis Worldwide : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
09.18.2020Farmington, CT, United States
Otis Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

FARMINGTON, Conn., September 18, 2020 -Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Board of Directors today declared, effective October 5, 2020, a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.


About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.


Cautionary Statement

This release includes statements related to anticipated earnings, cash flow and dividends that constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The payment and amount of future dividends could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations) and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) the expected benefits of Otis' separation from United Technologies Corporation; (3) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation; (4) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Otis' estimates; (5) the impact of the separation on Otis' businesses and Otis' resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (6) challenges in the development and production of new products and services; and (7) the effect of changes in laws and regulations and political conditions in countries in which we operate and other factors beyond our control. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statements on Form 10 and Form S-3 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 20:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
04:30pOTIS WORLDWIDE : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PU
04:16pOTIS WORLDWIDE : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PR
09/15OTIS WORLDWIDE : China selected to support Tianjin's development via metro proje..
PU
09/15OTIS WORLDWIDE : Morgan Stanley Presentation
PU
09/01OTIS WORLDWIDE : CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Virtual Conference
PR
08/27OTIS WORLDWIDE : Commissions Study on Elevator Airflow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
08/19OTIS WORLDWIDE : CEO and CFO to speak on Barclays conference call
PR
08/17OTIS WORLDWIDE : Acquires Bay State Elevator, Further Strengthens Presence in No..
PR
08/11OTIS WORLDWIDE : Announces 'Our Commitment to Change' Social Justice Initiative
PR
07/31OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 512 M - -
Net income 2020 894 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 26 435 M 26 435 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 65,33 $
Last Close Price 61,04 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judith F. Marks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kearney Executive Chairman
Todd Glance Senior Vice President-Operations
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION0.00%26 435
KONE OYJ24.57%44 497
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.4.89%29 517
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.48.50%11 524
ZARDOYA OTIS-20.71%3 096
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.81%2 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group