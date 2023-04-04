Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:26 2023-04-04 pm EDT
80.78 USD   -4.07%
02:38pOtis Worldwide : Canada Wins Expansion Project With Société de transport de Montréal
PU
03/10Otis Worldwide Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Otis Worldwide : London Investor Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otis Worldwide : Canada Wins Expansion Project With Société de transport de Montréal

04/04/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Major order will include new escalators along the Blue metro line

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) chose Otis Canada to replace escalators in 17 stations and provide new units at five new Blue line stations. In total, 97 Otis escalators will keep metro passengers on the move daily.

"We are honored to be selected by STM for this project, which builds on our strong track record of craftsmanship and service within the infrastructure segment across Canada," said Otis Canada Managing Director Patrick Yeung. "This order is a testament to the hard work of our teams and our commitment to delivering for our customers."

The Blue Line first opened in 1986 and is one of four lines in the Montreal Metro system.


About Otis
Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

  • Topics:
  • Newsroom
  • Global Projects

Attachments

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
02:38pOtis Worldwide : Canada Wins Expansion Project With Société de transport de Montréal
PU
03/10Otis Worldwide Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Materia..
AQ
02/28Otis Worldwide : London Investor Meeting
PU
02/27Otis Worldwide Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27Otis Appoints Sally Loh President, Otis China
PR
02/27Otis Worldwide Corporation Replaces Perry Zheng with Sally Loh as President, Otis China..
CI
02/06Otis Worldwide : selects EVCo to convert its Singapore service fleet to electric vehicles
PU
02/03OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/03Otis Worldwide Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $2,000 million worth of its ..
CI
02/03Tranche Update on Otis Worldwide Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 116 M - -
Net income 2023 1 390 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 34 932 M 34 932 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,20 $
Average target price 82,23 $
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anurag Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Muñoz Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rina Leonard Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Todd Glance Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION7.52%34 932
KONE OYJ-0.58%27 031
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG14.99%22 943
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.20.29%7 078
INTERROLL HOLDING AG37.87%2 911
FUJITEC CO., LTD.9.28%1 952
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer