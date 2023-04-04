Otis Worldwide : Canada Wins Expansion Project With Société de transport de Montréal

Major order will include new escalators along the Blue metro line

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) chose Otis Canada to replace escalators in 17 stations and provide new units at five new Blue line stations. In total, 97 Otis escalators will keep metro passengers on the move daily.

"We are honored to be selected by STM for this project, which builds on our strong track record of craftsmanship and service within the infrastructure segment across Canada," said Otis Canada Managing Director Patrick Yeung. "This order is a testament to the hard work of our teams and our commitment to delivering for our customers."

The Blue Line first opened in 1986 and is one of four lines in the Montreal Metro system.



