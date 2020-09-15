Log in
Otis Worldwide : China selected to support Tianjin's development via metro project expansion

09/15/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
09.15.2020SHANGHAI, China
Otis China selected to support Tianjin's development via metro project expansion

- Otis has been selected for the Line 6 extension project having provided top-notch services to each of the network's seven citywide lines.

- The company will add 122 elevators to Line 6, bringing its total number of elevators and escalators throughout the Tianjin Metro to approximately 1,400 units.

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 15, 2020 -- Otis Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. ('Otis') has been selected to support the Tianjin Metro's recent expansion and will provide elevator systems and services for the metro's Line 6 extension. The company currently services units throughout the network's seven other citywide metro lines.

'We're honored to be chosen for this project and to further China's infrastructure growth,' said Perry Zheng, President of Otis China. 'Otis has collaborated with Tianjin Metro for several years and we look forward to working together and continuing to provide excellent customer service and equipment maintenance.'

Otis will add 122 units to Line 6. This addition will increase the company's portfolio to approximately 1,400 elevators and escalators throughout the Tianjin Metro.

In addition the Tianjin Metro, the company is supporting the city's development through its SkyRise® and Gen2® elevators in the Tianjin Xihui Plaza, which is a new premium office building currently under construction.

About Otis

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers - we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 17:09:05 UTC
