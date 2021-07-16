Otis Worldwide : Facility in Brazil Achieves ISO 14001 Certification

Milestone supports company-wide ESG Goal

The Otis manufacturing facility in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, became the latest Otis factory to receive ISO 14001 certification for environmental management systems last month.

ISO 14001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system. It requires a site to measure and assess its environmental impacts, and put a framework in place to minimize these impacts and provide a basis for continuous improvement.

As part of its Environment & Impact ESG commitment, Otis recently announced a long-term goal to complete ISO 14001 certification for all factories by 2025. With this latest addition, more than 80 percent of Otis' factories worldwide are ISO 14001 certified.

At the facility in São Bernardo do Campo, the focus on conservation and the environment is clear. Highlights include:

Rainwater collection and wastewater reuse systems that reduce water use by more than 2 million gallons each year.

LED lighting that increases brightness and reduces energy consumption from lighting by more than two-thirds.

Changes to shipping and packaging materials that have reduced total waste by 800 tons yearly. The improvements have also eliminated polystyrene, reduced the use of disposable cardboard and increased the proportion of sustainably sourced wood products.

The site received ISO 14001 certification only six months after beginning the audit process - a testament to its robust environmental management system and a commitment from leadership and Otis colleagues to seek improvements that support Otis' environmental goals.

'At Otis, we are committed to developing the sustainable solutions the world needs - from our energy-efficient products to our own operations. This certification is recognition of the ongoing work at our São Bernardo do Campo facility to continue to use our resources responsibly,' said Marcos Gomes, EH&S Director for Otis in Latin America.

Located near São Paulo, the São Bernardo do Campo Industrial Center (CISBC) is the primary manufacturing facility for Otis in Latin America. It opened in 2013 and covers more than 20,000 square meters, including a 47-meter elevator test tower, a modern technical training center; and a customer showroom that features the latest Otis technologies.

'I am very proud of the certification our factory in São Bernardo do Campo has achieved. It is a result of the dedication and effort of a multifunctional and extremely professional team,' said Marcos Bovo, Director of Manufacturing, Engineering and Supply for Otis Brazil.