Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Otis Worldwide : Facility in Brazil Achieves ISO 14001 Certification

07/16/2021 | 10:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milestone supports company-wide ESG Goal

The Otis manufacturing facility in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, became the latest Otis factory to receive ISO 14001 certification for environmental management systems last month.

ISO 14001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system. It requires a site to measure and assess its environmental impacts, and put a framework in place to minimize these impacts and provide a basis for continuous improvement.

As part of its Environment & Impact ESG commitment, Otis recently announced a long-term goal to complete ISO 14001 certification for all factories by 2025. With this latest addition, more than 80 percent of Otis' factories worldwide are ISO 14001 certified.

At the facility in São Bernardo do Campo, the focus on conservation and the environment is clear. Highlights include:

  • Rainwater collection and wastewater reuse systems that reduce water use by more than 2 million gallons each year.
  • LED lighting that increases brightness and reduces energy consumption from lighting by more than two-thirds.
  • Changes to shipping and packaging materials that have reduced total waste by 800 tons yearly. The improvements have also eliminated polystyrene, reduced the use of disposable cardboard and increased the proportion of sustainably sourced wood products.

The site received ISO 14001 certification only six months after beginning the audit process - a testament to its robust environmental management system and a commitment from leadership and Otis colleagues to seek improvements that support Otis' environmental goals.

'At Otis, we are committed to developing the sustainable solutions the world needs - from our energy-efficient products to our own operations. This certification is recognition of the ongoing work at our São Bernardo do Campo facility to continue to use our resources responsibly,' said Marcos Gomes, EH&S Director for Otis in Latin America.

Located near São Paulo, the São Bernardo do Campo Industrial Center (CISBC) is the primary manufacturing facility for Otis in Latin America. It opened in 2013 and covers more than 20,000 square meters, including a 47-meter elevator test tower, a modern technical training center; and a customer showroom that features the latest Otis technologies.

'I am very proud of the certification our factory in São Bernardo do Campo has achieved. It is a result of the dedication and effort of a multifunctional and extremely professional team,' said Marcos Bovo, Director of Manufacturing, Engineering and Supply for Otis Brazil.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 02:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
07/16OTIS WORLDWIDE : Facility in Brazil Achieves ISO 14001 Certification
PU
07/16OTIS WORLDWIDE : Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Otis Worldwide to $92 Fr..
MT
07/09OTIS WORLDWIDE : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Advisory
PU
07/08OTIS WORLDWIDE : China wins high rise tower project in Shanghai
PU
07/08OTIS WORLDWIDE : Site Recognized for Corporate Citizenship
PU
07/08OTIS WORLDWIDE : Barclays Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $78 from $76,..
MT
07/07OTIS WORLDWIDE : Relative Underperformance Seen Diminishing Amid Increased China..
MT
07/07OTIS WORLDWIDE : Initiated at Outperform by RBC, Price Target Started at $95/Sha..
MT
07/06The highest-grossing companies in the US
06/28OTIS WORLDWIDE : Nippon Otis Selected to Deliver Elevators for Tokyo Redevelopme..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 893 M - -
Net income 2021 1 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 36 443 M 36 443 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,92 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher J. Kearney Executive Chairman
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION25.71%35 040
KONE OYJ4.48%42 870
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG15.77%31 958
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-22.88%11 433
INTERROLL HOLDING AG48.79%3 303
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.52%3 294