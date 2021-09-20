Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Otis Worldwide : ' First Zero Waste to Landfill Pilot Begins

09/20/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Florence, South Carolina facility starts process that will scale to other Otis manufacturing sites next year

A piece of metal. A stack of cardboard. A piece of packaging.

Individually these items may not seem like much, but when you consider the tons of materials needed to build the components for Otis elevators, the waste produced can add up to a lot. Today these items are what make up most of the waste at Otis' manufacturing facility in Florence, South Carolina.

And while the site currently recycles much of its production waste, the facility recently conducted a sustainability analysis to help reduce its carbon footprint and obtain Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

Zero waste is a set of principles focused on waste prevention that encourages the redesign of resource life cycles so that all products are reused. Zero waste also means the conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of all products, packaging, and materials, without burning them, and without discharges to land, water or air that threaten the environment or human health. Companies are eligible to have their facilities certified for ZWTL by a third-party once key criteria are met. Examples include having formal policies to limit waste generation and demonstrating reduction efforts have been taken through redesign, reuse or recycling

Otis aims to have all global factories eligible for Zero Waste to Landfill certification by 2025 as part of its recently announced long-term Environmental, Social & Governance goals. The pilot at the Florence facility is the first of its kind at Otis. The standardized process defined in this pilot will be scaled to other manufacturing facilities next year.

'Attaining this certification is a major next step for Florence and an evolution of where we are in our goal of reducing our ecological impact on the environment,' said Terry Robinson, Sr. Manager, Sustainability and Remediation.

The Florence facility is Otis' primary manufacturing facility for North America. It consists of approximately 425,000 square feet of floor space and approximately 650 Otis colleagues work there. In 2019, operations resulted in approximately 8.8 million pounds of industrial process waste, and 315,000 pounds of waste classified as garbage. More than 95% of the facility's waste is managed as recycled material and largely consists of scrap metal. That final 5% of garbage includes wastes from the facility cafeteria, office waste, and packaging dunnage, such a bubble wrap, cargo straps and plastic liners. Additional items include cardboard, mixed production-related waste, diluted wastewater, organic solvents, machining oils, glass, batteries, lamps, among other items.

'Otis' sustainability initiatives show our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. We have a passion for sustainability here and employees jumped right in during waste sorts. They were eager to get involved,' said Kyle Matthews, Sr. Manager, Environment, Health & Safety. 'We plan to continue to harness this passion for sustainability both at the company and at the individual level, which will set Otis apart as a sustainability leader.'

Dennis Rodriguez,a staff technician, was instrumental in this effort. 'I am proud to work for a company that is serious about making positive changes regarding the environment,' he said. 'Advancing ecological initiatives is so much more than saving the planet - it's about saving mankind. We all have a part in being stewards of the environment we live in. Otis is committed to leading us in a direction that not only will benefit our generation but those in the future.'

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 13:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
09:02aOTIS WORLDWIDE : ' First Zero Waste to Landfill Pilot Begins
PU
09/17OTIS WORLDWIDE : Wolfe Research Adjusts Otis Worldwide PT to $99 From $98, Maint..
MT
08/30OTIS WORLDWIDE : CEO to speak at Morgan Stanley Virtual Conference
PR
08/19OTIS WORLDWIDE : Facility in Korea Achieves Environmental Certification
PU
08/12OTIS WORLDWIDE : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $98 Fro..
MT
08/10OTIS WORLDWIDE : India To Offer Online Order-Booking for Gen2® Prime Elevators
PU
08/04BRINK : Names Chief Operating Officer, Board to Name CEO in H1 2022
MT
08/03OTIS WORLDWIDE : Nippon Otis Elevators Successfully Integrate via Cloud with ZMP..
PU
07/29OTIS WORLDWIDE : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 0.24 per Share
PU
07/29OTIS WORLDWIDE : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 per Share
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 239 M - -
Net income 2021 1 240 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 36 285 M 36 285 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 85,02 $
Average target price 93,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher J. Kearney Executive Chairman
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION25.86%36 285
KONE OYJ-4.81%38 518
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG11.58%31 272
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-9.64%13 222
INTERROLL HOLDING AG56.77%3 746
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-7.85%2 907