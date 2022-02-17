Log in
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  
Otis Worldwide : Monterrey Becomes First Latin American City with eCall Plus App to Remotely Call Elevators

02/17/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Otis' eCall Plus allows passengers to control the elevator through an easy-to-install smartphone application. The solution eliminates the need to touch physical buttons; promoting passenger safety.

Following the Latin America launch of the Otis eCall PlusTMapp, which offers passengers a contactless intelligent solution to remotely call elevators, Otis Mexico conducted the first regional demonstration of the product installed at the Avalanz Tower in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Avalanz Tower is the fifth tallest skyscraper in San Pedro Garza García and one of the most well- known buildings in the city. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.


With technology to help create a touchless passenger experience that can reduce exposure to surface germs, this project demonstrates Otis' commitment to passenger safety.
"Connecting passengers to their elevator with digital tools and mobile apps also helps to personalize their experience and provide an additional layer of convenience and safety," says Magnolia Ochoa, Otis Commerical Director for Mexico and Central America. "Providing accessible and secure solutions like eCall Plus to our customers and passengers is very important to us".
eCall Plus can be added to Otis Gen2®, E322 and GECB elevators installed in Latin America. After an Otis mechanic installs the necessary equipment for the eCall Plus system, a QR code can be generated and shared with elevator passengers to quickly and easily activate the app on their smart phones. Passengers can also download the app separately and scan the QR code to synchronize it with the elevators in the building.
Once installed, using eCall Plus is simple: it is automatically activated via Bluetooth®or wireless technology when passengers approach the elevator. Passengers click the UP or DOWN button on the app and as soon as they enter the elevator, they can select their destination floor within the app. There is no need to press the elevator button to call the elevator or indicate the floor; that functionality is available within the app for a streamlined approach, reduced waiting time and no physical buttons to touch.
About Otis- Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visitwww.otis.comand follow us onLinkedIn,Instagram,FacebookandTwitter@OtisElevatorCo.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 19:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 626 M - -
Net income 2022 1 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 33 517 M 33 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks Chairmen, President & Chief Executive Director
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey H. Black Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-9.42%33 517
KONE OYJ-13.20%32 235
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-12.93%24 891
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-7.77%9 464
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 766
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-9.62%3 320