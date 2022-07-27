Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-07-27 am EDT
75.10 USD   +3.27%
10:54aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Sells Its Russia Business
PU
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Otis Worldwide Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07:39aLift-maker Otis agrees to sell Russia business to local investment firm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otis Worldwide : Sells Its Russia Business

07/27/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After carefully considering the global impacts and consequences of the ongoing crisis and humanitarian tragedy across Eastern Europe, including supply chain disruptions and mounting regulations, we determined that Otis' ownership of our business in Russia is no longer sustainable. Regulatory approvals were received, and the sale of the Otis Russia business to Ice Development closed.

This follows our March decisionto stop taking new equipment orders and stop investing in our operations in Russia. The sale of the business will provide a more certain future for local colleagues, customers and Otis shareholders.

Ice Development is a Russian-based investment company with a focus on the real estate sector and overseeing large-scale residential construction including building restoration projects.

Upon transfer of ownership, Ice Developmentexpects to resume full production at the Otis St. Petersburg manufacturing site, under a new brand name.  

We remain hopeful for a return to peace and stability in the region. We will continue to contribute to the ongoing relief and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Russia business is excluded from Otis' 2022 outlook, as outlined during our first quarter 2022 earnings call.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
10:54aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Sells Its Russia Business
PU
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Otis Worldwide Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07:39aLift-maker Otis agrees to sell Russia business to local investment firm
RE
07:13aLift-maker Otis agrees to sell Russia business to local investment firm
RE
06:41aOtis Worldwide Q2 Adjusted EPS Rise, Sales Drop; Company Updates 2022 Outlook
MT
06:34aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Enters into Agreement to Sell its Russia Business
PU
06:24aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:15aEarnings Flash (OTIS) OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.86
MT
06:15aEarnings Flash (OTIS) OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $3.5B
MT
06:14aOTIS WORLDWIDE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 184 M - -
Net income 2022 1 322 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 30 746 M 30 746 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 72,72 $
Average target price 78,46 $
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey H. Black Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-16.48%30 746
KONE OYJ-30.08%23 130
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-29.54%19 410
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-10.96%7 720
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-45.07%1 917
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-20.23%1 757