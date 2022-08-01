Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Otis Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
78.28 USD   +0.14%
05:50pOTIS WORLDWIDE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07/29Berenberg Bank Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $82 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Otis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 per Share
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otis Worldwide : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
LaFreniere Nora E.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Otis Worldwide Corp [OTIS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, General Counsel /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1 CARRIER PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FARMINGTON CT 06032
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
LaFreniere Nora E.
1 CARRIER PLACE

FARMINGTON, CT06032

EVP, General Counsel
Signatures
Joshua Mullin, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $76.40 to $76.58, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the registrant, any security holder of the registrant, or the SEC staff, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth above.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
05:50pOTIS WORLDWIDE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07/29Berenberg Bank Adjusts Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $82 From $80, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
07/28Otis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 per Share
PR
07/28Otis Worldwide Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 10, 2022
CI
07/28OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/28Wolfe Research Raises Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $82 From $78, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
07/28Barclays Raises Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $83 From $80, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
07/28Wells Fargo Raises Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $70 From $67, Maintains Underweight..
MT
07/28JPMorgan Raises Otis Worldwide's Price Target to $65 From $62, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/27OTIS WORLDWIDE : Sells Its Russia Business
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 976 M - -
Net income 2022 1 284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 32 850 M 32 850 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otis Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,17 $
Average target price 78,69 $
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith F. Marks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Muñoz Vice President-Engineering
Todd Glance Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey H. Black Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-10.22%32 850
KONE OYJ-29.41%23 520
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-26.51%20 554
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-10.21%7 971
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-38.98%2 157
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-1.76%2 103