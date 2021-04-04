Otis Worldwide : Hong Kong Receives Three Employer of Choice Awards

For the employees at Otis Hong Kong, 2020 served as an opportunity to demonstrate their community-first culture and passion for making a difference. As a result, the company was recognized with three Employer of Choice Awards in a ceremony hosted by JobMarket, a top job search website in Hong Kong.

Otis Hong Kong received awards in categories titled, 'Employer of Choice,' 'Appreciation Culture,' and 'Employee Engagement.' The awards recognize organizations and leaders who demonstrate outstanding talent management in the workplace through quantifiable results.

'These awards provide important recognition of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive culture that encourages and celebrates the diversity required to innovate, connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world,' said Joseph Armas, Managing Director of Otis Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

People & Communities

Otis Hong Kong employees actively support the local community and were recently recognized by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the 15thconsecutive year of service to the community.

Volunteers have worked with local NGOs to organize over 60 initiatives that positively impacted the lives of over 3,000 members of the aging population and children in need. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, employee volunteers cared for and checked on members of the aging population living alone, while distributing over 500 hygienic kits that contained masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Recently, employees donated more than 100 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related books and smart devices to a create a 'STEM library' in a local primary school.

Employee Development & Mental Wellness

'The Employer of Choice Awards show that our 'people-oriented' approach is working well,' said Marie Chow, Director, Human Resources, Otis Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. 'Our industry leadership is due to our employees going beyond meeting our customers' needs. Hence, we have spared no effort to support our employees' development in every way and keep a close eye on their well-being.'

As part of its commitment to professional development and employee wellness, Otis Hong Kong has multiple programs in place, including a program called 'Your Wellness, Our Priorities,' which provides employees with mental health resources. Otis also pays for its employees to go back to school via its Employee Scholar Program, which covers tuition and other costs for employees pursuing a degree.