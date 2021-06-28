Otis Worldwide : Nippon Otis Selected to Deliver Elevators for Tokyo Redevelopment Project

Nippon Otis will deliver 15 elevators to the Toranomon-Azabudai Project, a 63,900m 2 urban renewal project in the heart of Tokyo.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project is pre-certified as LEED Platinum in the Neighborhood Development category and one of the largest redevelopment projects in Japan.

TOKYO, June 28 , 2021 - Nippon Otis Elevator Company has been selected to install 15 elevators, including 4 Gen2® Premier lifts, in the Toranomon-Azabudai Project - one of the largest redevelopment projects in Japan. Nippon Otis Elevator Company is the Japanese subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

'We are delighted to be part of this major redevelopment project and continue to give people in Tokyo the freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world,' said Thibault Lefebure, President, Nippon Otis. 'The Gen2 Premier elevators to be delivered for this project enable a comfortable ride for passengers and are designed with the environment in mind.'

The Gen2 Premieris the Nippon Otis' all-time bestselling elevator among the products currently available. Equipped with the ReGen® drive, the overall energy consumption for the Gen2 Premier is significantly reduced under normal operation compared with the conventional rope elevators. They also use flat belts instead of conventional steel ropes eliminating the need for lubrication.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project is an urban renewal project with a total ground area of 63,900m2 (total floor area: 861,500m2). It is led by Mori Building Co., Ltd., in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Construction began in August 2019 and is scheduled for completion in March 2023. The elevators will be used in a low-rise building that combines retail shops, offices, residential units, and a green rooftop.

The project has received top Platinum-level LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) precertification in the Neighborhood Development category. It has also received WELL (WELL Building Standard) precertification for project features that focus on human health and wellness. Both rating systems are managed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Overview of elevators to be delivered

Load and capacity Speed Use Units 1,300 kg 20 people 105 m/min Passenger 2 1,300 kg 20 people 1 1,150 kg 17 people 2 1,000 kg 15 people 1 900 kg 13 people 2 850 kg 13 people 1 1,800 kg 27 people 105 m/min Service 4 1,600 kg 24 people 2

