  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Otis Worldwide Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    OTIS   US68902V1070

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(OTIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Otis Worldwide : Nippon Otis Selected to Deliver Elevators for Tokyo Redevelopment Project

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
  • Nippon Otis will deliver 15 elevators to the Toranomon-Azabudai Project, a63,900m2 urban renewal project in the heart of Tokyo.
  • The Toranomon-Azabudai Project is pre-certified as LEED Platinum in the Neighborhood Development category and one of the largest redevelopment projects in Japan.
TOKYO, June 28, 2021 - Nippon Otis Elevator Company has been selected to install 15 elevators, including 4 Gen2® Premier lifts, in the Toranomon-Azabudai Project - one of the largest redevelopment projects in Japan. Nippon Otis Elevator Company is the Japanese subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation(NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

'We are delighted to be part of this major redevelopment project and continue to give people in Tokyo the freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world,' said Thibault Lefebure, President, Nippon Otis. 'The Gen2 Premier elevators to be delivered for this project enable a comfortable ride for passengers and are designed with the environment in mind.'

The Gen2 Premieris the Nippon Otis' all-time bestselling elevator among the products currently available. Equipped with the ReGen® drive, the overall energy consumption for the Gen2 Premier is significantly reduced under normal operation compared with the conventional rope elevators. They also use flat belts instead of conventional steel ropes eliminating the need for lubrication.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project is an urban renewal project with a total ground area of 63,900m2 (total floor area: 861,500m2). It is led by Mori Building Co., Ltd., in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Construction began in August 2019 and is scheduled for completion in March 2023. The elevators will be used in a low-rise building that combines retail shops, offices, residential units, and a green rooftop.

The project has received top Platinum-level LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) precertification in the Neighborhood Development category. It has also received WELL (WELL Building Standard) precertification for project features that focus on human health and wellness. Both rating systems are managed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Overview of elevators to be delivered

Load and capacity

Speed

Use

Units

1,300 kg

20 people

105 m/min

Passenger

2

1,300 kg

20 people

1

1,150 kg

17 people

2

1,000 kg

15 people

1

900 kg

13 people

2

850 kg

13 people

1

1,800 kg

27 people

105 m/min

Service

4

1,600 kg

24 people

2

To learn more about Otis products and services, visit www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.comand follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebookand Twitter@OtisElevatorCo.

Disclaimer

Otis Worldwide Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
