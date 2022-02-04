Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : 2021 Investor Relations Presentation
02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
2021
FINANCIAL RESULTS
01 INTRODUCTION
Turkey's 100% domestically owned leading automotive and defense industry company
A global company, intellectual property rights belong to itself and its products are in use on 5 continents as well as in more than 60 countries
For the 13th time, market leader in the total bus segments in which it operates
02 VISION & MISSION
Vision
Otokar's vision is to preserve the local and national identity of its products by developing technologies in-house, also to provide continued satisfaction for its clients, employees, and shareholders with total excellence philosophy.
Mission
Otokar's primary mission is to design, manufacture and market commercial vehicles and various defense industry products with global competitive strength, all developed to meet customer expectations.
03BRIEF HISTORY
1963
1970s
1980s
1990s
2000s2010s
• Establishment
• Turkey's first
• Production of
• Military armored
• Production of buses
intercity bus
4x4 tactical vehicle
vehicles by own desing
under the license of
• The first Turkish
under the license
• Turkey's first export
Magirus-Deutz
Armored Vehicle
of Land Rover
of tactical armored
production
vehicle
• Partnering with
• Sakarya plant/
Koç Group
factory
Merge with the İstanbul Fruehauf A.Ş.
Production of small and mid-size buses
Production of Turkey's first hybrid bus
The prime contractor of ALTAY Project
Establishment of Otokar Europe SAS in
France
Production of 12 meters municipal buses
Turkey's first electric bus
Addition of Multi-wheeled armored tactical vehicles to the product family
Production of Atlas Truck
Introduced new armored tactical wheeled vehicle URAL
Tracked Armoured Vehicle TULPAR
Establishment of Otokar Land Systems in
U.A.E
Establishment of Otokar Europe Filiala
Bucuresti SRL in Romania
Turkey's first electric armored vehicle,
AKREP IIe
Establishment of Otokar Central Asia
Limited in Kazakhstan
