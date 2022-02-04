Log in
    OTKAR   TRAOTKAR91H3

OTOKAR OTOMOTIV VE SAVUNMA SANAYI A.S.

(OTKAR)
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi : 2021 Investor Relations Presentation

02/04/2022
2021

FINANCIAL RESULTS

01 INTRODUCTION

Turkey's 100% domestically owned leading automotive and defense industry company

A global company, intellectual property rights belong to itself and its products are in use on 5 continents as well as in more than 60 countries

For the 13th time, market leader in the total bus segments in which it operates

02 VISION & MISSION

Vision

Otokar's vision is to preserve the local and national identity of its products by developing technologies in-house, also to provide continued satisfaction for its clients, employees, and shareholders with total excellence philosophy.

Mission

Otokar's primary mission is to design, manufacture and market commercial vehicles and various defense industry products with global competitive strength, all developed to meet customer expectations.

03 BRIEF HISTORY

1963

1970s

1980s

1990s

2000s2010s

• Establishment

• Turkey's first

• Production of

• Military armored

• Production of buses

intercity bus

4x4 tactical vehicle

vehicles by own desing

under the license of

• The first Turkish

under the license

• Turkey's first export

Magirus-Deutz

Armored Vehicle

of Land Rover

of tactical armored

production

vehicle

• Partnering with

• Sakarya plant/

Koç Group

factory

  • Merge with the İstanbul Fruehauf A.Ş.
  • Production of small and mid-size buses
  • Production of Turkey's first hybrid bus
  • The prime contractor of ALTAY Project
  • Establishment of Otokar Europe SAS in
    France
  • Production of 12 meters municipal buses
  • Turkey's first electric bus
  • Addition of Multi-wheeled armored tactical vehicles to the product family
  • Production of Atlas Truck
  • Introduced new armored tactical wheeled vehicle URAL
  • Tracked Armoured Vehicle TULPAR
  • Establishment of Otokar Land Systems in
    U.A.E
  • Establishment of Otokar Europe Filiala
    Bucuresti SRL in Romania
  • Turkey's first electric armored vehicle,
    AKREP IIe
  • Establishment of Otokar Central Asia
    Limited in Kazakhstan

04 OVERVIEW

USD 345 MILLION

EXPORT REVENUES IN 2021

TL 4,509 MILLION

TURNOVER IN 2021

TL 1,6 BILLION

10 YEAR R&D EXPENDITURES

5,300

2,000

BUSES & MINIBUSES

TACTICAL

VEHICLES

2,230

552,000 M2

APPROX. 300

YEARLY

EMPLOYEES

PRODUCTION AREA

SALES & SERVICE NETWORK

PRODUCTION

CAPACITY

APPROXIMATELY 1 OUT OF EVERY 2 BUSES SOLD

625

IN TURKEY IN 2021 IS OTOKAR

1,600

TACTICAL ARMORED

TRUCKS & LIGHT TRUCKS

VEHICLES

Disclaimer

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
