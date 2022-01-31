NextBillion.ai to Leverage Otonomo's Mobility Intelligence Platform to Enhance its Map Data and AI Platform Offerings

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering mobility intelligence platform, and NextBillion.ai, a leading provider of enterprise Map Data + AI platform in the ​​geospatial data space, today announced their partnership through which NextBillion.ai will offer its customers access to multi-layered, multi-brand OEM connected vehicle data from Otonomo’s platform across North America and Europe.



Recognizing the value of connected vehicle data

The demands of the new mobility world have significantly evolved in recent times as a result of the development of the sharing economy. The rules of how we move, how we share traffic infrastructure, and how we satisfy the increased demand for vehicle data has changed. The emphasis is on improving connectivity — and that requires reliable vehicle data.

The availability of global embedded data as processed and provided by Otonomo within NextBillion.ai’s platform will assist businesses in meeting the modern mobility demands.

“The partnership between Otonomo and NextBillion.ai will accelerate innovation and time to market for products and services of mobility businesses across the globe,” states Ajay Bulusu, Co-founder of NextBillion.ai. “The industry will gain access to enterprise-grade mobility solutions — built on connected vehicle data derived following the highest levels of privacy and security standards,” he adds.

Enhancing map data with Otonomo

Otonomo’s vehicle data and insights will assist NextBillion.ai in serving mobility and logistics use cases across a range of industries, including fleet management, electric vehicles, emergency response services, smart cities, on-demand services and last-mile delivery.

“Otonomo’s partnership with NextBillion.ai represents a step forward in the mobility intelligence solutions available to fleets, EV providers, smart cities and others,” says Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder of Otonomo. “Our data and insights will add clarity and accuracy to the mapping and routing tools used to deliver a wide range of traffic and transportation-related services,” he adds.

NextBillion.ai’s spatial data platform will leverage this partnership to build enhanced maps, enabling use cases that are not possible using typical mapping platforms. These largely unserved and underserved use cases include real-time incident detection, safe/available parking space identification, custom routing for EVs, including commercial vehicles, road attributes identification such as road signs, destination determination, disruption prediction such as weather conditions, and provision of connected car data for emergency services.

With Otonomo as its partner for connected vehicle data, NextBillion.ai’s data platform is expected to provide its customers with better maps, enhanced routing, and more accurate ETAs. The partnership will also enable NextBillion.ai’s customers to operate their delivery fleet more effectively, manage assets more efficiently, enhance driver safety and decrease operational costs.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions - taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

About NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai is a map data + AI platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored mapping and routing solutions. NextBillion.ai offers map data management services, location tools and APIs to enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing.

