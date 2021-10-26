Otonomo Launches Otonomo App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Fleets, Automotive and Mobility enterprises can now benefit from easy access to vehicle data inside Salesforce enabling them to optimize and grow their businesses

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), (Nasdaq: OTMO), provider of a pioneering platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space, announced today it has launched the Otonomo App on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to easily access rich vehicle data within their Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. By having customer and connected vehicle data (also known as embedded telematics data) in one place, dealerships, leasing operations, fleets, roadside assistance providers, insurers and others can gain deeper insights, create new business opportunities and optimize operations.



“Otonomo is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing access to vehicle data,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

The Otonomo App for Salesforce is a ready-to-use vehicle data solution which extends the Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud functionality. With direct access to rich vehicle data generated directly by the vehicle, within their CRM system, automotive, mobility and transportation focused enterprises quickly gain valuable insights to grow their businesses and better service their customers.

Built for the Salesforce Platform, the Otonomo App for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GYOBgUAP&preview=%222021-09-05T05%3A39%3A27.000Z%22 .

“Otonomo is excited to bring the value of vehicle data to the Salesforce user community,” said Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO. “Direct and easy access to rich and compliant vehicle data can enhance the way automotive, mobility and other transportation-related enterprises engage with their customers.”

Otonomo App for Salesforce In Action

With one click, on one screen - see data that impacts the business, such as maintenance, warranty or vehicle usage issues. Monitor and analyze the data for one car, many cars or an entire fleet. In a click of a button, you can know exactly where each vehicle is located and which vehicles are due for maintenance.

With the Otonomo App for Salesforce, you can:

Manage, at a granular level, data from multiple vehicles and fleets

Schedule actions to get daily and weekly vehicle status reports

Trigger actions that automatically run every time that conditions are met

Set Email alerts, run reports, build dashboards, and more.

Additional Resources

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform as well as mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

