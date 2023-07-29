(i)

To approve a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value, at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-20, which final ratio is to be determined by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company or any committee thereof and to amend and restate the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Association accordingly, including reducing the Company's authorized share capital by a corresponding proportion.