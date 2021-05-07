Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Otonomy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTIC   US68906L1052

OTONOMY, INC.

(OTIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otonomy : 2021 Proxy Statement

05/07/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTONOMY, INC.

Dear Stockholder:

I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Otonomy, Inc. ("Otonomy"), which will be held on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The Annual Meeting will be conducted virtually via live webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OTIC2021, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online by entering the control number located on your proxy card.

The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement contain details of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. Therefore, I urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy via the Internet, by phone, or by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope. If you decide to attend the Annual Meeting, you will be able to change your vote or revoke your proxy, even if you have previously submitted your proxy.

On behalf of Otonomy, I would like to thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

David A. Weber, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Time and Date

Place

Items of Business

OTONOMY, INC.

4796 Executive Drive

San Diego, California 92121

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

The Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of stockholders, to be conducted via live webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, submit questions and vote online during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OTIC2021.

  • To elect two directors from the nominees described in this proxy statement.
  • To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement.
  • To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021.
  • To transact other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Record Date

April 23, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are

entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Proxy Voting

IMPORTANT

Please vote your shares at your earliest convenience. This will ensure the presence of a quorum at the meeting.

Promptly voting your shares via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed

proxy card will save the expenses and extra work of additional solicitation. If you wish to vote by mail, we have

enclosed an addressed envelope, postage prepaid if mailed in the United States. Submitting your proxy now will

not prevent you from voting your shares at the meeting, as your proxy is revocable at your option.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to Be Held on June 22, 2021. Our proxy statement and Annual Report to Stockholders are available on our website at http://investors.otonomy.com in the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations webpage.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Paul E. Cayer

Chief Financial and Business Officer

San Diego, California

April 28, 2021

The date of this proxy statement is April 28, 2021 and it is being mailed to stockholders on or about May 6, 2021.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

Page

1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

7

Nominees for Director

7

Continuing Directors

8

Director Independence

9

Board Leadership Structure

10

Board Meetings and Committees

10

Audit Committee

10

Compensation Committee

11

Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee

11

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

12

Considerations in Evaluating Director Nominees

12

Stockholder Recommendations for Nominations to the Board of Directors

13

Communications with the Board of Directors

13

Corporate Governance Guidelines and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

13

Role of the Board in Risk Oversight

14

Director Compensation

14

PROPOSAL NO. 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

16

Nominees

16

Vote Required

16

PROPOSAL NO. 2 ADVISORY VOTE ON THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

17

Vote Required

17

PROPOSAL NO. 3 RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING

18

FIRM

Fees Paid to the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

18

Auditor Independence

18

Audit Committee Policy on Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of Independent Registered

18

Public Accounting Firm

Vote Required

18

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

19

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

20

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

21

Overview

21

Summary Compensation Table

22

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End 2020

23

Executive Employment Agreements

24

Equity Compensation Plan Information

26

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

27

RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

29

OTHER MATTERS

30

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance

30

Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report and SEC Filings

30

Company Website

30

PROPOSALS OF STOCKHOLDERS FOR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

31

OTONOMY, INC.

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 22, 2021

This proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy are furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our board of directors for use at our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), and any postponements, adjournments or continuations thereof. The Annual Meeting will be held on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time virtually via live webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OTIC2021, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online by entering the control number on your proxy card.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

The information provided in the "question and answer" format below addresses certain frequently asked questions but is not intended to be a summary of all matters contained in this proxy statement. Please read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting your shares.

Why am I receiving these materials?

The board of directors is providing these proxy materials to you in connection with its solicitation of proxies for use at Otonomy's Annual Meeting, which will take place on June 22, 2021. Stockholders are invited to virtually attend the Annual Meeting and are requested to vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card are being mailed on or about May 6, 2021 in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the board of directors.

What proposals will be voted on at the Annual Meeting?

There are three proposals scheduled to be voted on at the Annual Meeting:

  • the election of two Class I directors to hold office until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
  • the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement; and
  • the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

At the time this proxy statement was mailed, our management and board of directors were not aware of any other matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting other than those set forth in this proxy statement and in the notice accompanying this proxy statement.

How does our board of directors recommend that I vote?

The board of directors recommends that you vote:

  • FOR the election of each of the two directors nominated by the board of directors and named in this proxy statement as Class I directors to serve for a three-year term;
  • FOR the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement; and
  • FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting?

Holders of our common stock at the close of business on April 23, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"), are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Each stockholder is entitled to one vote for each share of our common stock held as of the Record Date. As of the Record Date, there were 56,618,092 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Stockholders are not permitted to cumulate votes with respect to the election of directors. The shares you are entitled to vote include shares that are (1) held of record directly in your name, and (2) held for you as the beneficial owner through a stockbroker, bank or other nominee

1

Disclaimer

Otonomy Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OTONOMY, INC.
05:13pOTONOMY  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
05/04Otonomy to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate ..
GL
04/28Otonomy and AGTC to Present Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Results for OTO-825 ..
GL
04/20OTONOMY  : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter..
AQ
04/19OTONOMY  : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter..
AQ
04/13OTONOMY  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Otonomy's Price Target to $6 From $5, Maintains..
MT
04/09OTONOMY  : April Corporate Presentation
PU
04/09OTONOMY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
04/08AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Avct, otic, astc
MT
04/08OTONOMY  : Prices Offering of Common Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,12 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 011x
Capi. / Sales 2022 792x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart OTONOMY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Otonomy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTONOMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,30 $
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Spread / Highest target 325%
Spread / Average Target 197%
Spread / Lowest Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Weber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Cayer Chief Financial & Business Officer
Jay B. Lichter Chairman
Robert Michael Savel Chief Technical Officer
Alan C. Foster Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTONOMY, INC.-67.23%120
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.16%83 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.67%56 202
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.81%55 180
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.14%51 631
BIONTECH SE106.08%40 576