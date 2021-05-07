Otonomy : 2021 Proxy Statement

OTONOMY, INC.

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 22, 2021

This proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy are furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our board of directors for use at our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), and any postponements, adjournments or continuations thereof. The Annual Meeting will be held on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time virtually via live webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OTIC2021, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online by entering the control number on your proxy card.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

The information provided in the "question and answer" format below addresses certain frequently asked questions but is not intended to be a summary of all matters contained in this proxy statement. Please read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting your shares.

Why am I receiving these materials?

The board of directors is providing these proxy materials to you in connection with its solicitation of proxies for use at Otonomy's Annual Meeting, which will take place on June 22, 2021. Stockholders are invited to virtually attend the Annual Meeting and are requested to vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card are being mailed on or about May 6, 2021 in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the board of directors.

What proposals will be voted on at the Annual Meeting?

There are three proposals scheduled to be voted on at the Annual Meeting:

the election of two Class I directors to hold office until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement; and

At the time this proxy statement was mailed, our management and board of directors were not aware of any other matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting other than those set forth in this proxy statement and in the notice accompanying this proxy statement.

How does our board of directors recommend that I vote?

The board of directors recommends that you vote:

FOR the election of each of the two directors nominated by the board of directors and named in this proxy statement as Class I directors to serve for a three-year term;

three-year term; FOR the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement; and

Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting?

Holders of our common stock at the close of business on April 23, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"), are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Each stockholder is entitled to one vote for each share of our common stock held as of the Record Date. As of the Record Date, there were 56,618,092 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Stockholders are not permitted to cumulate votes with respect to the election of directors. The shares you are entitled to vote include shares that are (1) held of record directly in your name, and (2) held for you as the beneficial owner through a stockbroker, bank or other nominee