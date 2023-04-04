Otovo : Annual General Meeting

On Tuesday April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 Otovo will host their annual general meeting. The meeting will be hosted digitally.

Please read the notice of Otovo ASA's annual general meeting 2023.

Use this link to register for the event.

The registration is open between 04.04.2023 kl. 16.00 and 23.04.2023 kl. 12.00. You will receive a separate reference number and PIN code in your invite.

Attachments