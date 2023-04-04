Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Otovo ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTOVO   NO0010809783

OTOVO ASA

(OTOVO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:48:45 2023-04-04 am EDT
12.28 NOK   +1.32%
07:38aOtovo : Annual General Meeting
PU
03/23Otovo publishes 2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report
AQ
03/16Europe's largest marketplace of solar panels launches subscription model in the Netherlands
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otovo : Annual General Meeting

04/04/2023 | 07:38am EDT
On Tuesday April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 Otovo will host their annual general meeting. The meeting will be hosted digitally.

Please read the notice of Otovo ASA's annual general meeting 2023.

Use this link to register for the event.

The registration is open between 04.04.2023 kl. 16.00 and 23.04.2023 kl. 12.00. You will receive a separate reference number and PIN code in your invite.

Attachments

Attachments

Disclaimer

Otovo AS published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
