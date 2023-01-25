Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Otovo ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTOVO   NO0010809783

OTOVO ASA

(OTOVO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:24 2023-01-24 am EST
19.70 NOK   -0.71%
02:12aOtovo Obtains Fresh Funds via Debt Financing, Share Sale
MT
12:02aOtovo Q4 Results : New markets launched - European platform established
AQ
12:01aFinancial calendar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otovo : Q4 2022 report and presentation

01/25/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 Jan. 2023
Q4 2022 report and presentation

New markets launched - European platform established

Otovo's fourth quarter results are released today.

Highlights

  • NOKm 205 Total Revenues (IFRS) versus 99 same quarter last year, up 2.1x
  • 2,205 installations versus 1,209 same quarter last year, up 82%
  • 1,826 sales versus 2,066 same quarter last year, down 12%. Pipeline wait times down 1 month, pipeline of 4,654 projects.
  • NOKm 282 Revenue Generated versus NOKm 109 same quarter last year, up 2.6x
  • NOKm 56 Gross Profit Generated versus NOKm 22 same quarter last year, up 2.6x

New markets launched

  • Sales closed in Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, marking the end of Otovo's 6-country launch in 2022 on time and on budget. Now sales are coming from 13 European countries.

Strong outlook

  • Reiterating guiding on at least doubling revenues generated for 1H 23
  • Expecting six countries profitable in first half of this year

Please find attached the quarterly report. The presentation will be held by Andreas Thorsheim (CEO) and Petter Ulset (CFO) on webcast at 09:00 January 25th. Access to the webcast through the following link: https://my.demio.com/ref/Thzp3AlxvNFxPnZJ

Attachments

Attachments

Disclaimer

Otovo AS published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OTOVO ASA
02:12aOtovo Obtains Fresh Funds via Debt Financing, Share Sale
MT
12:02aOtovo Q4 Results : New markets launched - European platform established
AQ
12:01aFinancial calendar
AQ
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
MS
2022Solar Panels Provider Otovo Expands Into Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland
MT
2022Country launches completed - sales in Q4 in 13 European markets
AQ
2022Update On Financing Of Otovo's Subscription Assets
AQ
2022Otovo Exits Brazilian Solar JV Holu via Deal with Gera Brasil
MT
2022Gera acquires Otovo's share of Brazilian Joint Venture Holu
AQ
2022Gera Brasil Tecnologia Ltda. acquired 34% stake in Holu Technologia SA from Otovo ASA.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 642 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net income 2022 -292 M -29,6 M -29,6 M
Net cash 2022 96,8 M 9,83 M 9,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 707 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart OTOVO ASA
Duration : Period :
Otovo ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTOVO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,70 NOK
Average target price 33,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Egge Thorsheim Chief Executive Officer
Petter Ulset Chief Financial Officer
Peter Mellbye Chairman
Michal Karnibad Chief Operating Officer
Tor Øystein Repstad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTOVO ASA-2.23%275
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.31%471 131
NETFLIX, INC.23.38%159 059
PROSUS N.V.18.65%108 322
AIRBNB, INC.21.79%66 623
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.45%60 889