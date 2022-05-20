Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-17
10775.00 HUF   +1.84%
05:50aHungary's OTP to step up lending to farmers in war-torn Ukraine
RE
05/20OTP BANK NYRT. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08Impairments and provisions on Russian and Ukraine operations puts Hungary's OTP in red in Q1
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary's OTP to step up lending to farmers in war-torn Ukraine

05/20/2022 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Hungary's OTP Bank in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - OTP Bank will step up lending to Ukraine's farmers this year under a Kyiv-backed programme to help them overcome financing problems due to the Russian invasion, an executive at the Hungarian bank told Reuters.

Central Europe's largest independent lender, which is also present in Russia, has started scaling back its activity there as part of plans for a possible exit, with its chief executive saying prospects for the Russian economy were "not very bright".

The Russian and Ukrainian units together accounted for 15.8% of OTP's profit last year. Lending in Ukraine rose by 5% in the first quarter from the previous three months, while lending in Russia fell by 7%, OTP has said.

The new lending in Ukraine, which OTP expects to amount to some 1 billion hryvnia ($34 million), or about a fifth of total lending expected by the end of the planting season, will go to small businesses previously funded by large conglomerates.

"Part of the market froze up because of the war," said Andras Kuharszki, supervisory board chairman of OTP's Ukrainian unit, which also leases agricultural machinery.

"The war has created a new situation, which meant supplementary financing was needed for this group of clients to stave off the collapse of the entire chain at the first link."

Kuharszki said major Ukrainian banks, such as top lender PrivatBank and state-run Oshchadbank, would likely dominate the programme, which is backed by a state guarantee, but that it opened up a new business opportunity for OTP.

"We operate with more clients but a smaller ticket size than many of our competitors," he said, adding OTP focused on farmers in central and western Ukraine, away from the war's frontlines.

OTP has faced pressure to sell its Russian unit, including from a Ukrainian bill targeting firms active in Russia with a higher tax rate.

However, Kuharszki said the bill was in limbo and, even if approved, would not on its own trigger an exit from Russia.

He also said he did not sense "very serious misgivings about OTP" in Ukraine, partly due to the bank maintaining its activity throughout the war.

($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Gergely Szakacs


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / UKRAINE HRYVNIA (EUR/UAH) -0.06% 31.246466 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
OTP BANK NYRT. 1.84% 10775 End-of-day quote.-35.09%
UKRAINE HRYVNIA / EURO (UAH/EUR) 0.05% 0.032004 Delayed Quote.0.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.57% 59.9 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
05:50aHungary's OTP to step up lending to farmers in war-torn Ukraine
RE
05/20OTP BANK NYRT. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08Impairments and provisions on Russian and Ukraine operations puts Hungary's OTP in red ..
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : OTP Bank Nyrt., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/06OTP Bank Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27Hungary's OTP Bank "pressured" by Ukraine to sell Russian unit, CEO says
RE
04/13OTP BANK : Year ended Dec 31, 2021, IFRS, separate - .pdf
PU
04/13OTP BANK : Disclosure by institutions, 31 December 2021 - .pdf
PU
04/13OTP BANK : Annual Report 2021 (as defined in Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market) - .pdf
PU
04/13OTP BANK : Disclosure by institutions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 429 B 3 924 M 3 924 M
Net income 2022 310 B 852 M 852 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 2 874 B 7 890 M 7 890 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 37 422
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10 290,00 HUF
Average target price 16 905,75 HUF
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-35.09%7 890
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195