28 July 2023

Extraordinary announcement

2023 EU Wide Stress Test Results

OTP Bank Plc. was subject to the 2023 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the National Bank of Hungary, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

OTP Bank Plc. notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.

The 2023 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass/fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing OTP Bank Plc.'s ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.

The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2023-2025). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2022, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of OTP Bank Plc.'s profits.

According to the stress test results the fully loaded consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of OTP Bank Plc. would change to 20.18% under the baseline scenario and to 14.48% under the adverse scenario by 2025, compared to 15.24% as at the end of 2022.

Based on the results of the exercise and under the supervisor's control, OTP Bank Plc. will take possible management actions for mitigating the impact under the adverse scenario; assess the impact of the results on OTP Bank Plc.'s forward looking capital plans and its capacity to meet applicable prudential requirements; and determine whether any additional measures or changes to the OTP Bank Plc.'s capital plan are needed.

