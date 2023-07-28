Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-161/2023
28 July 2023
Extraordinary announcement
2023 EU Wide Stress Test Results
OTP Bank Plc. was subject to the 2023 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the National Bank of Hungary, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).
OTP Bank Plc. notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.
The 2023 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass/fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing OTP Bank Plc.'s ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.
The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2023-2025). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2022, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of OTP Bank Plc.'s profits.
According to the stress test results the fully loaded consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of OTP Bank Plc. would change to 20.18% under the baseline scenario and to 14.48% under the adverse scenario by 2025, compared to 15.24% as at the end of 2022.
Based on the results of the exercise and under the supervisor's control, OTP Bank Plc. will take possible management actions for mitigating the impact under the adverse scenario; assess the impact of the results on OTP Bank Plc.'s forward looking capital plans and its capacity to meet applicable prudential requirements; and determine whether any additional measures or changes to the OTP Bank Plc.'s capital plan are needed.
OTP Bank Plc.
OTP Bank Plc.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501
Budapest H-1876 Hungary
Phone: +36 1 473 5460
Fax: +36 1 473 5951
E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu
Internet: www.otpbank.hu
Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 16:11:20 UTC.