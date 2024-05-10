OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD

ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

OTP BANK PLC.

CONTENTS

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

3

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD

ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)

4

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE

MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)

5

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)

6

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD

ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

7

NOTE 1:

ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8

1.1.

General information

8

1.2.

Accounting

8

NOTE 2:

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2024

8

NOTE 3:

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

8

NOTE 4:

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn)

9

NOTE 5:

SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in

HUF mn)

9

NOTE 6:

SECURITIES AT AMORTISED COST (in HUF mn)

10

NOTE 7:

LOANS (in HUF mn)

10

NOTE 7:

LOANS (in HUF mn) [continued]

11

NOTE 8:

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES, JOINT VENTURES AND OTHER

INVESTMENTS (in HUF mn)

11

NOTE 9:

DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS (in HUF mn)

12

NOTE 10:

LIABILITIES FROM ISSUED SECURITIES (in HUF mn)

12

NOTE 11:

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS (in HUF mn)

13

NOTE 12:

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)

14

NOTE 13:

INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES (in HUF mn)

17

OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

(in HUF mn)

31 March

31 December

31 March

Note

2024

2023

2023

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Bank

of Hungary

2,462,289

2,708,232

2,404,253

Placements with other banks

2,670,413

2,702,433

2,418,835

Repo receivables

216,136

201,658

241,712

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4.

269,432

257,535

357,692

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

5.

580,520

559,527

730,992

Securities at amortised cost

6.

4,128,083

2,710,848

3,105,610

Loans at amortised cost

7.

4,770,564

4,681,359

4,731,784

Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

7.

946,123

934,848

809,463

Investments in subsidiaries

8.

2,039,164

2,001,952

1,894,708

Property and equipment

107,590

107,306

94,237

Intangible assets

99,296

98,115

69,261

Right of use assets

65,912

66,222

40,706

Investment properties

4,293

4,203

4,193

Deferred tax assets

-

408

35,854

Current tax assets

-

-

2,250

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting

relationships

21,404

21,628

44,592

Non-current assets held for sale

130,718

130,718

-

Other assets

561,348

365,961

676,194

TOTAL ASSETS

19,073,285

17,552,953

17,662,336

Amounts due to banks and deposits from the National Bank of

Hungary and other banks

2,098,175

1,761,579

1,695,534

Repo liabilities

510,970

443,694

1,213,909

Deposits from customers

9.

11,222,553

10,734,325

10,819,069

Leasing liabilities

69,537

68,282

41,393

Liabilities from issued securities

10.

1,374,135

1,163,109

546,668

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

18,760

19,786

19,068

Derivative financial liabilities designated as held for trading

161,412

183,565

355,423

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting

relationships

49,112

27,423

34,966

Deferred tax liabilities

536

-

-

Current tax liabilities

17,251

14,393

1,738

Provisions

21,032

22,497

34,922

Other liabilities

375,044

295,399

582,215

Subordinated bonds and loans

546,417

520,296

511,615

TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,464,934

15,254,348

15,856,520

Share capital

28,000

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

2,601,548

2,276,759

1,787,910

Treasury shares

(21,197)

(6,154)

(10,094)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,608,351

2,298,605

1,805,816

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

19,073,285

17,552,953

17,662,336

OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH

PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in HUF mn)

Note

Three month

Three month

Year ended 31

period ended 31

period ended 31

December

March 2024

March 2023

2023

Interest income and similar to interest income total

13.

436,039

492,801

2,023,079

Interest expenses total

13.

(311,869)

(387,696)

(1,556,361)

NET INTEREST INCOME

13.

124,170

105,105

466,718

Risk cost total

9,371

(6,549)

26,687

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RISK COST

133,541

98,556

493,405

Gains / (Losses) arising from derecognition of

(873)

(8,531)

(19,707)

financial assets measured at amortised cost

Modification loss

(21)

-

(9,017)

Net profit from fees and commissions

80,070

75,260

324,130

Net operating income

245,962

148,340

464,606

Other administrative expenses

(128,858)

(183,578)

(528,136)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

329,821

130,047

725,281

Income tax

(13,549)

(5,249)

(70,293)

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX

316,272

124,798

654,988

Earnings per share (in HUF)

Basic

1,133

232

2,344

Diluted

1,133

232

2,344

OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE

MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in HUF mn)

Three month

Three month

Year ended 31

period ended 31

period ended 31

December

March 2024

March 2023

2023

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX

316,272

124,798

654,988

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value adjustment of debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

9,110

3,196

(55,804)

Deferred tax related to fair value adjustment of debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(804)

(278)

5,186

Gains / (Losses) on separated currency spread of financial

instruments designated as hedging instrument

(2,602)

2,186

(4,887)

Deferred tax related to (losses) / gains on separated currency spread

of financial instruments designated as hedging instrument

234

(197)

440

(Losses) / Gains on derivative financial instruments designated as

cash flow hedge

(496)

1,735

(5,641)

Deferred tax related to gains on derivative financial instruments

designated as cash flow hedge

-

-

-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Gains on equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

2,675

Fair value adjustment of equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

2,547

204

61

Deferred tax related to equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(288)

(23)

(41)

Total

7,701

6,823

(58,011)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

323,973

131,621

596,977

OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in HUF mn)

Share

Capital

Retained earnings

Treasury

Total

Capital

reserve

and other reserves

Shares

Balance as at 1 January 2023

28,000

52

1,655,549

(2,724)

1,680,877

Net profit for the period

-

-

124,798

-

124,798

Other comprehensive income

-

-

6,823

-

6,823

Total comprehensive income

-

-

131,621

-

131,621

Share-based payment

-

-

697

-

697

Sale of treasury shares

-

-

-

612

612

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-

(7,982)

(7,982)

Loss on sale of treasury shares

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Other transaction with owners

-

-

688

(7,370)

(6,682)

Balance as at 31 March 2023

28,000

52

1,787,858

(10,094)

1,805,816

Balance as at 1 January 2024

28,000

52

2,276,707

(6,154)

2,298,605

Net profit for the period

-

-

316,272

-

316,272

Other comprehensive income

-

-

7,701

-

7,701

Total comprehensive income

-

-

323,973

-

323,973

Share-based payment

-

-

807

-

807

Sale of treasury shares

-

-

-

559

559

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-

(15,602)

(15,602)

Loss on sale of treasury shares

-

-

9

-

9

Other transaction with owners

-

-

816

(15,043)

(14,227)

Balance as at 31 March 2024

28,000

52

2,601,496

(21,197)

2,608,351

OTP BANK PLC.

SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD

ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in HUF mn)

Three month

Three month

period ended 31

period ended 31

Year ended 31

March 2024

March 2023

December 2023

Profit before income tax

329,821

130,047

725,281

Net accrued interest

48,604

(295)

3,136

Income tax paid

(19,213)

(7,345)

(19,213)

Depreciation and amortization

13,459

12,235

50,834

Loss allowance / (Release of loss allowance)

(8,875)

7,041

(102,219)

Share-based payment

807

697

3,292

Unrealised gains on fair value adjustment of financial instruments at

fair value through profit or loss

(5,479)

(16,137)

(95,953)

Unrealised losses on fair value adjustment of derivative financial

instruments

2,953

(8,308)

(76,357)

Gains on securities

858

7,742

18,890

Interest expense from leasing liabilities

(679)

418

(2,081)

Foreign exchange loss

29,752

(8,331)

(20,842)

Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets

(101)

(1,191)

(1,225)

Net change in assets and liabilities in operating activities

549,980

1,031,611

(634,062)

Net cash provided by operating activities

941,887

1,148,184

(150,519)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,318,098)

(116,573)

518,615

Net cash provided by financing activities

116,217

299,427

845,059

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(259,994)

1,331,038

1,213,155

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

1,564,925

351,770

351,770

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

1,304,931

1,682,808

1,564,925

NOTE 1:ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1. General information

These interim condensed financial statements had been prepared in accordance with the prescriptions of IAS 34.

1.2. Accounting

The Bank maintains its accounting records and prepares its statutory accounts in accordance with the commercial, banking and fiscal regulations prevailing in Hungary.

The presentation and the functional currency of the Bank is the Hungarian Forint ("HUF").

The Bank followed the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.

NOTE 2:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

  1. Capital increase at Monicomp Ltd. See details about the event in Note 8.
  2. Capital increase at JSCMB 'IPOTEKA BANK' See details about the event in Note 8.
  3. Capital increase at OTP Real Estate Ltd.

See details about the event in Note 8.

  1. OTP Bank is selling its Romanian operations See details about the event in Note 8.
  2. 600 millió EUR kötvénykibocsátás

See details about the event in Note 10.

NOTE 3:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In the section below, the measures and developments which have been made since the balance sheet date, and - in OTP Bank's view - are relevant and have materially influenced / can materially influence the operation of the Bank.

OTP Bank excludes any liability for the completeness and accuracy of the measures presented herein. Post-balance sheet events cover the period until 3 May 2024.

  • The cap on deposit rates, and the rate cap on small and medium enterprises' existing variable-rate loans, introduced pursuant to government decrees No. 471/2022. (XI. 21.) and No. 415/2022. (X. 26), expired on 1 April 2024.
  • On 23 April 2024 the National Bank of Hungary cut its key policy rate by 50 bps to 7.75%.
  • On 26 April 2024 S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Hungary. The outlook is stable.

NOTE 4:FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn)

Held for trading securities:

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Government bonds

39,674

22,352

Other non-interest bearing securities

328

320

Hungarian government discounted Treasury Bills

2,196

71

Corporate shares and investments

905

513

Mortgage bonds

106

111

Hungarian government interest bearing Treasury Bills

-

-

Other securities

6,251

4,437

Subtotal

49,460

27,804

Securities mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

Shares in investment funds

31,786

31,124

Bonds

272

-

Shares

1,808

1,808

Subtotal

33,866

32,932

Held for trading derivative financial instruments:

Foreign currency swaps

51,426

66,324

Interest rate swaps

61,684

65,434

CCIRS and mark-to-market CCIRS swaps

25,235

23,221

Other derivative transactions

47,761

41,820

Subtotal

186,106

196,799

Total

269,432

257,535

NOTE 5:SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in HUF mn)

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Government bonds

202,302

189,385

Mortgage bonds

304,444

300,569

Interest bearing treasury bills

352

236

Corporate shares and investments

-

-

Other securities

49,696

48,160

Listed securities

12,212

11,622

in HUF

-

-

in foreign currency

12,212

11,622

Non-listed securities

37,484

36,538

in HUF

11,549

12,115

in foreign currency

25,935

24,423

Subtotal

556,794

538,350

Non-trading equity instruments

-non-listed securities

23,726

21,177

in HUF

528

528

in foreign currency

23,198

20,649

23,726

21,177

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income total

580,520

559,527

NOTE 6:SECURITIES AT AMORTISED COST (in HUF mn)

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Government bonds

2,408,061

2,396,803

Other bonds

1,721,583

315,532

Mortgage bonds

24,988

24,738

Subtotal

4,154,632

2,737,073

Loss allowance

(26,549)

(26,225)

Total

4,128,083

2,710,848

An analysis of change in the loss allowance on securities at amortised cost:

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Balance as at 1 January

26,225

35,850

Loss allowance

2,356

2,287

Release of loss allowance

(2,701)

(10,863)

FX movement

669

(1,049)

Closing balance

26,549

26,225

NOTE 7:

LOANS (in HUF mn)

Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Within one year

45,794

46,131

Over one year

900,329

888,717

Loans measured at fair value through profit or loss total

946,123

934,848

Loans measured at amortised cost, net of allowance for loan losses

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Within one year

2,352,924

2,245,979

Over one year

2,554,434

2,582,795

Loans at amortised cost gross total

4,907,358

4,828,774

Loss allowance on loan losses

(136,794)

(147,415)

Loans at amortised cost total

4,770,564

4,681,359

An analysis of the loan portfolio by currency (%):

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

In HUF

60%

61%

In foreign currency

40%

39%

Total

100%

100%

