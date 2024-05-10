FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD

NOTE 1:ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1. General information

These interim condensed financial statements had been prepared in accordance with the prescriptions of IAS 34.

1.2. Accounting

The Bank maintains its accounting records and prepares its statutory accounts in accordance with the commercial, banking and fiscal regulations prevailing in Hungary.

The presentation and the functional currency of the Bank is the Hungarian Forint ("HUF").

The Bank followed the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.

NOTE 2:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Capital increase at Monicomp Ltd. See details about the event in Note 8. Capital increase at JSCMB 'IPOTEKA BANK' See details about the event in Note 8. Capital increase at OTP Real Estate Ltd.

See details about the event in Note 8.

OTP Bank is selling its Romanian operations See details about the event in Note 8. 600 millió EUR kötvénykibocsátás

See details about the event in Note 10.

NOTE 3:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In the section below, the measures and developments which have been made since the balance sheet date, and - in OTP Bank's view - are relevant and have materially influenced / can materially influence the operation of the Bank.

OTP Bank excludes any liability for the completeness and accuracy of the measures presented herein. Post-balance sheet events cover the period until 3 May 2024.

The cap on deposit rates, and the rate cap on small and medium enterprises' existing variable-rate loans, introduced pursuant to government decrees No. 471/2022. (XI. 21.) and No. 415/2022. (X. 26), expired on 1 April 2024.

variable-rate loans, introduced pursuant to government decrees No. 471/2022. (XI. 21.) and No. 415/2022. (X. 26), expired on 1 April 2024. On 23 April 2024 the National Bank of Hungary cut its key policy rate by 50 bps to 7.75%.

On 26 April 2024 S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Hungary. The outlook is stable.