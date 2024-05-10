OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH
INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION
FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD
ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
OTP BANK PLC.
CONTENTS
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
3
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD
ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)
4
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE
MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)
5
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in HUF mn)
6
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD
ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
7
NOTE 1:
ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8
1.1.
General information
8
1.2.
Accounting
8
NOTE 2:
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31 MARCH 2024
8
NOTE 3:
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
8
NOTE 4:
FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn)
9
NOTE 5:
SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in
HUF mn)
9
NOTE 6:
SECURITIES AT AMORTISED COST (in HUF mn)
10
NOTE 7:
LOANS (in HUF mn)
10
NOTE 7:
LOANS (in HUF mn) [continued]
11
NOTE 8:
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES, JOINT VENTURES AND OTHER
INVESTMENTS (in HUF mn)
11
NOTE 9:
DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS (in HUF mn)
12
NOTE 10:
LIABILITIES FROM ISSUED SECURITIES (in HUF mn)
12
NOTE 11:
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS (in HUF mn)
13
NOTE 12:
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)
14
NOTE 13:
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES (in HUF mn)
17
OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
(in HUF mn)
31 March
31 December
31 March
Note
2024
2023
2023
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Bank
of Hungary
2,462,289
2,708,232
2,404,253
Placements with other banks
2,670,413
2,702,433
2,418,835
Repo receivables
216,136
201,658
241,712
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4.
269,432
257,535
357,692
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
5.
580,520
559,527
730,992
Securities at amortised cost
6.
4,128,083
2,710,848
3,105,610
Loans at amortised cost
7.
4,770,564
4,681,359
4,731,784
Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
7.
946,123
934,848
809,463
Investments in subsidiaries
8.
2,039,164
2,001,952
1,894,708
Property and equipment
107,590
107,306
94,237
Intangible assets
99,296
98,115
69,261
Right of use assets
65,912
66,222
40,706
Investment properties
4,293
4,203
4,193
Deferred tax assets
-
408
35,854
Current tax assets
-
-
2,250
Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting
relationships
21,404
21,628
44,592
Non-current assets held for sale
130,718
130,718
-
Other assets
561,348
365,961
676,194
TOTAL ASSETS
19,073,285
17,552,953
17,662,336
Amounts due to banks and deposits from the National Bank of
Hungary and other banks
2,098,175
1,761,579
1,695,534
Repo liabilities
510,970
443,694
1,213,909
Deposits from customers
9.
11,222,553
10,734,325
10,819,069
Leasing liabilities
69,537
68,282
41,393
Liabilities from issued securities
10.
1,374,135
1,163,109
546,668
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
18,760
19,786
19,068
Derivative financial liabilities designated as held for trading
161,412
183,565
355,423
Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting
relationships
49,112
27,423
34,966
Deferred tax liabilities
536
-
-
Current tax liabilities
17,251
14,393
1,738
Provisions
21,032
22,497
34,922
Other liabilities
375,044
295,399
582,215
Subordinated bonds and loans
546,417
520,296
511,615
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,464,934
15,254,348
15,856,520
Share capital
28,000
28,000
28,000
Retained earnings and reserves
2,601,548
2,276,759
1,787,910
Treasury shares
(21,197)
(6,154)
(10,094)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,608,351
2,298,605
1,805,816
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
19,073,285
17,552,953
17,662,336
OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTH
PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(in HUF mn)
Note
Three month
Three month
Year ended 31
period ended 31
period ended 31
December
March 2024
March 2023
2023
Interest income and similar to interest income total
13.
436,039
492,801
2,023,079
Interest expenses total
13.
(311,869)
(387,696)
(1,556,361)
NET INTEREST INCOME
13.
124,170
105,105
466,718
Risk cost total
9,371
(6,549)
26,687
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RISK COST
133,541
98,556
493,405
Gains / (Losses) arising from derecognition of
(873)
(8,531)
(19,707)
financial assets measured at amortised cost
Modification loss
(21)
-
(9,017)
Net profit from fees and commissions
80,070
75,260
324,130
Net operating income
245,962
148,340
464,606
Other administrative expenses
(128,858)
(183,578)
(528,136)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
329,821
130,047
725,281
Income tax
(13,549)
(5,249)
(70,293)
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX
316,272
124,798
654,988
Earnings per share (in HUF)
Basic
1,133
232
2,344
Diluted
1,133
232
2,344
OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE
MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(in HUF mn)
Three month
Three month
Year ended 31
period ended 31
period ended 31
December
March 2024
March 2023
2023
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX
316,272
124,798
654,988
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value adjustment of debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
9,110
3,196
(55,804)
Deferred tax related to fair value adjustment of debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive income
(804)
(278)
5,186
Gains / (Losses) on separated currency spread of financial
instruments designated as hedging instrument
(2,602)
2,186
(4,887)
Deferred tax related to (losses) / gains on separated currency spread
of financial instruments designated as hedging instrument
234
(197)
440
(Losses) / Gains on derivative financial instruments designated as
cash flow hedge
(496)
1,735
(5,641)
Deferred tax related to gains on derivative financial instruments
designated as cash flow hedge
-
-
-
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Gains on equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
2,675
Fair value adjustment of equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
2,547
204
61
Deferred tax related to equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(288)
(23)
(41)
Total
7,701
6,823
(58,011)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
323,973
131,621
596,977
OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(in HUF mn)
Share
Capital
Retained earnings
Treasury
Total
Capital
reserve
and other reserves
Shares
Balance as at 1 January 2023
28,000
52
1,655,549
(2,724)
1,680,877
Net profit for the period
-
-
124,798
-
124,798
Other comprehensive income
-
-
6,823
-
6,823
Total comprehensive income
-
-
131,621
-
131,621
Share-based payment
-
-
697
-
697
Sale of treasury shares
-
-
-
612
612
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
-
(7,982)
(7,982)
Loss on sale of treasury shares
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
Other transaction with owners
-
-
688
(7,370)
(6,682)
Balance as at 31 March 2023
28,000
52
1,787,858
(10,094)
1,805,816
Balance as at 1 January 2024
28,000
52
2,276,707
(6,154)
2,298,605
Net profit for the period
-
-
316,272
-
316,272
Other comprehensive income
-
-
7,701
-
7,701
Total comprehensive income
-
-
323,973
-
323,973
Share-based payment
-
-
807
-
807
Sale of treasury shares
-
-
-
559
559
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
-
(15,602)
(15,602)
Loss on sale of treasury shares
-
-
9
-
9
Other transaction with owners
-
-
816
(15,043)
(14,227)
Balance as at 31 March 2024
28,000
52
2,601,496
(21,197)
2,608,351
OTP BANK PLC.
SEPARATE CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD
ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)
(in HUF mn)
Three month
Three month
period ended 31
period ended 31
Year ended 31
March 2024
March 2023
December 2023
Profit before income tax
329,821
130,047
725,281
Net accrued interest
48,604
(295)
3,136
Income tax paid
(19,213)
(7,345)
(19,213)
Depreciation and amortization
13,459
12,235
50,834
Loss allowance / (Release of loss allowance)
(8,875)
7,041
(102,219)
Share-based payment
807
697
3,292
Unrealised gains on fair value adjustment of financial instruments at
fair value through profit or loss
(5,479)
(16,137)
(95,953)
Unrealised losses on fair value adjustment of derivative financial
instruments
2,953
(8,308)
(76,357)
Gains on securities
858
7,742
18,890
Interest expense from leasing liabilities
(679)
418
(2,081)
Foreign exchange loss
29,752
(8,331)
(20,842)
Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets
(101)
(1,191)
(1,225)
Net change in assets and liabilities in operating activities
549,980
1,031,611
(634,062)
Net cash provided by operating activities
941,887
1,148,184
(150,519)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,318,098)
(116,573)
518,615
Net cash provided by financing activities
116,217
299,427
845,059
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(259,994)
1,331,038
1,213,155
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
1,564,925
351,770
351,770
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
1,304,931
1,682,808
1,564,925
NOTE 1:ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.1. General information
These interim condensed financial statements had been prepared in accordance with the prescriptions of IAS 34.
1.2. Accounting
The Bank maintains its accounting records and prepares its statutory accounts in accordance with the commercial, banking and fiscal regulations prevailing in Hungary.
The presentation and the functional currency of the Bank is the Hungarian Forint ("HUF").
The Bank followed the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.
NOTE 2:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
- Capital increase at Monicomp Ltd. See details about the event in Note 8.
- Capital increase at JSCMB 'IPOTEKA BANK' See details about the event in Note 8.
- Capital increase at OTP Real Estate Ltd.
See details about the event in Note 8.
- OTP Bank is selling its Romanian operations See details about the event in Note 8.
- 600 millió EUR kötvénykibocsátás
See details about the event in Note 10.
NOTE 3:SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
In the section below, the measures and developments which have been made since the balance sheet date, and - in OTP Bank's view - are relevant and have materially influenced / can materially influence the operation of the Bank.
OTP Bank excludes any liability for the completeness and accuracy of the measures presented herein. Post-balance sheet events cover the period until 3 May 2024.
- The cap on deposit rates, and the rate cap on small and medium enterprises' existing variable-rate loans, introduced pursuant to government decrees No. 471/2022. (XI. 21.) and No. 415/2022. (X. 26), expired on 1 April 2024.
- On 23 April 2024 the National Bank of Hungary cut its key policy rate by 50 bps to 7.75%.
- On 26 April 2024 S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Hungary. The outlook is stable.
NOTE 4:FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn)
Held for trading securities:
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Government bonds
39,674
22,352
Other non-interest bearing securities
328
320
Hungarian government discounted Treasury Bills
2,196
71
Corporate shares and investments
905
513
Mortgage bonds
106
111
Hungarian government interest bearing Treasury Bills
-
-
Other securities
6,251
4,437
Subtotal
49,460
27,804
Securities mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
Shares in investment funds
31,786
31,124
Bonds
272
-
Shares
1,808
1,808
Subtotal
33,866
32,932
Held for trading derivative financial instruments:
Foreign currency swaps
51,426
66,324
Interest rate swaps
61,684
65,434
CCIRS and mark-to-market CCIRS swaps
25,235
23,221
Other derivative transactions
47,761
41,820
Subtotal
186,106
196,799
Total
269,432
257,535
NOTE 5:SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in HUF mn)
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
Government bonds
202,302
189,385
Mortgage bonds
304,444
300,569
Interest bearing treasury bills
352
236
Corporate shares and investments
-
-
Other securities
49,696
48,160
Listed securities
12,212
11,622
in HUF
-
-
in foreign currency
12,212
11,622
Non-listed securities
37,484
36,538
in HUF
11,549
12,115
in foreign currency
25,935
24,423
Subtotal
556,794
538,350
Non-trading equity instruments
-non-listed securities
23,726
21,177
in HUF
528
528
in foreign currency
23,198
20,649
23,726
21,177
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income total
580,520
559,527
NOTE 6:SECURITIES AT AMORTISED COST (in HUF mn)
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Government bonds
2,408,061
2,396,803
Other bonds
1,721,583
315,532
Mortgage bonds
24,988
24,738
Subtotal
4,154,632
2,737,073
Loss allowance
(26,549)
(26,225)
Total
4,128,083
2,710,848
An analysis of change in the loss allowance on securities at amortised cost:
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Balance as at 1 January
26,225
35,850
Loss allowance
2,356
2,287
Release of loss allowance
(2,701)
(10,863)
FX movement
669
(1,049)
Closing balance
26,549
26,225
NOTE 7:
LOANS (in HUF mn)
Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Within one year
45,794
46,131
Over one year
900,329
888,717
Loans measured at fair value through profit or loss total
946,123
934,848
Loans measured at amortised cost, net of allowance for loan losses
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Within one year
2,352,924
2,245,979
Over one year
2,554,434
2,582,795
Loans at amortised cost gross total
4,907,358
4,828,774
Loss allowance on loan losses
(136,794)
(147,415)
Loans at amortised cost total
4,770,564
4,681,359
An analysis of the loan portfolio by currency (%):
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
In HUF
60%
61%
In foreign currency
40%
39%
Total
100%
100%
OTP Bank Plc Separate Condensed Financial Statements 2024Q1
10
