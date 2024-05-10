ACQUISITIONS

On 31 May 2021 OTP Bank signed a share sale and purchase agreement on purchasing 100% shareholding of OTP Luxembourg S.a.r.l. and its subsidiaries - Nova KBM d.d. and Aleja Finance d.o.o., which are 80% owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and 20% by EBRD. The financial closing of the transaction took place on 6 February 2023, after obtaining all the necessar y regulatory approvals.

In line with the sale and purchase agreement concluded on 12 December 2022 between OTP Bank and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the first step of the Ipoteka Bank acquisition was completed on 13 June 2023. Consequently, OTP Bank became the majority shareholder of Ipoteka Bank by acquiring a 73.71% stake and became indirect shareholder of Ipoteka Bank's wholly -owned subsidiaries. In the second step of the transaction, the shares that remained in the ownership of the Ministry will be bought three years after the first step.

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Following the rapid recovery after the Covid crisis and the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation has already started to fall in advanced economies in 2023 and, as the year was nearing its end, the debate on the possible timing of an interest rate cut has begun. Meanwhile, the labour market remained tight, with low unemployment and strong wage dynamics. Developed markets' long yields fell sharply by the end of 2023, from the multi-decade highs hit in the autumn.

However, economic growth printed different patterns on the two sides of the Atlantic. In the USA, 2023 brought a much stronger-than-expected economic performance, and growth shifted into higher gear in the second half of the year. The robust figures were driven by supportive fiscal policy, a surge in household savings during the pandemic, and low interest rates on loans. Headline inflation peaked in June 2022 (+8.9%), but the subsequent decline briefly stalled in the middle of 2023. However, core inflation continued to fall, easing to 3.9% (y-o-y) by the end of 2023. The very loose fiscal policy, which raised the budget deficit from around 5% to 8% of GDP, required very tight monetary policy to bring inflation down. The Fed has aggressively raised the base rate to 5.25-5.5% while beginning to shrink its balance sheet.

The energy crisis brought the euro area to its knees, and the economy has been unable to recover from it: amid high inflation and high interest rates, output has been practically stagnant since the 3Q of 2022. Countries with industries that used to rely heavily on Russian energy (e.g. Germany) were hit particularly hard. High interest rates have led to a slowdown in lending, which has also weighed on growth in Europe. Disinflation was very strong in the euro area in 2023: headline and core inflation fell to 2.8% and 3.3%, respectively by the end of the year. The biggest concern in this context is services sector CPI, which has been stagnant at 4.0% (y-o-y) since November 2023. Despite all the weakness in the economy and strong disinflation, the ECB has not yet considered cutting interest rates, and the euro area ended last year with a deposit rate of 4% and a lending rate of 4.5%.

Hungary's economy fell into a longer and deeper recession than the rest of the CEE region in 2023 (GDP y-o-y:1Q:-0.9%;2Q:-2.4%;3Q:-0.4%). However, the recession ended in the third quarter, as growth started to pick up on quarterly basis, helped by the base effect of an unprecedented poor agriculture season in 2022. Inflation peaked at 25.7%, 10%points higher than the region's average, before disinflation started in the spring. From the middle of the year, real wages started to rise again on a monthly basis, but this was only very moderately passed on to consumer spending. Following an over 8% current account deficit in 2022, Hungary's external balance turned into surplus last year, as gas prices collapsed and imports fell, due to a drop in domestic demand. The initial budget deficit target of 3.9% of GDP turned out to be unsustainable and ended up near 6% of GDP in 2023. The MNB cut the effective interest rate in several steps by 725 basis points, to 10.75% by the end of the year, which had been raised to 18% in autumn 2022, and the base rate regained its role in September, when the former overnight deposit facility was phased out. The EUR/HUF fell from around 400 at the beginning of the year to below 370 at one point in the summer, but stabilized around 380 by the end of 2023.

Progress on EU funds was made at the end of last year when the European Commission approved the so-called horizontal enabling conditions for the judicial reform in December. The government was able to unblock about EUR 11 billion of EU funds, thanks to a range of measures implemented last year.