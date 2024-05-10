Ernst & Young Kft. Tel: +36 1 451 8100 Ernst & Young Ltd. Fax: +36 1 451 8199 H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20. www.ey.com/hu 1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary Cg. 01-09-267553 This is a translation of the Hungarian Report Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of OTP Bank Nyrt. Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying 2023 consolidated financial statements of OTP Bank Nyrt. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group") included in the accompanying 529900W3MOO00A18X956-2023-12-31-hu.zip1 digital file, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023 - showing a total assets of HUF 39,609,144 million - and a consolidated statement of comprehensive income - showing a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 864,843 million -, the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information. In our opinion the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report. 1 Digital identification of the above referred 529900W3MOO00A18X956-2023-12-31- hu.zip consolidated financial statements, using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is 2808F7287D51E1D0482F6BC5E1AEEFB0B728991CC79FB18D6D8FA448658CE4A9 Page 1 / 13 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Acquisition accounting for significant new business combinations In 2023, after obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the Group acquired 43 legal entities, of which two entities, Nova KBM d.d. and JSCMB Ipoteka Bank, have significant operations from a Group perspective. Accounting for acquisitions falls under the scope of IFRS 3 - Business Combinations and involves significant judgments and assumptions for the determination and recognition of the fair value of the acquired assets and liabilities assumed. Management performed the assessment and purchase price allocations with the Our audit procedures on the business combinations included among others the following procedures. We read and evaluated the share purchase agreements and the acquisition accounting assessments made by management. Our audit procedures included the involvement of valuation specialists to assess the appropriateness of the methodology applied by management in determining the fair value of acquired financial instruments, real estate, immaterial rights and other assets acquired and liabilities

involvement of (external) valuation assumed. We also assessed the main expert. assumptions used in the valuation and After performing the purchase price evaluated the competence, capabilities allocations for the two subsidiaries, the and objectivity of the (external) Group recognized negative goodwill valuation specialists involved by arising on these two acquisitions in the management. We assessed the amount of HUF 198 billion. measurement of the assets acquired Due to the significance of the and liabilities assumed at fair value, as recognized negative goodwill well as the calculation of negative (representing 20% of total profit after goodwill. income tax as of 31 December 2023) We also assessed the completeness of and the related estimation uncertainty, the fair value adjustments recognized this is considered a key audit matter. by reading share purchase agreements, Board decisions and due diligence reports. We evaluated whether the negative goodwill determined is reasonable and whether there are any potential liabilities to be recognized as part of the purchase price allocation. We also evaluated whether the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements appropriately reflect the Group's acquisition accounting and are compliant with the EU IFRSs. The Group's disclosures about its policies for business combinations are included in Note 2.4. Accounting for acquisitions, which specifically explain the accounting policies and key assumptions used when determining the estimations and their evaluation, are detailed in Note 42 Acquisition. Determination of expected credit losses relating to loans at amortised cost Credit impairment is a highly subjective We involved valuation specialists to area due to the level of judgement assist us in performing our audit applied by management in determining procedures on ECL and related credit expected credit losses ("ECL"). The impairments. Our audit procedures identification of impairment and the included among others the following determination of the recoverable procedures. amount are inherently uncertain We evaluated the design and tested the processes involving various operating effectiveness of internal assumptions and factors. Such factors controls over the approval, recording

may include the financial condition of the counterparty, expected future cash flows, and expected net selling prices of collateral. The portfolios which give rise to the greatest uncertainty are typically those where impairments are derived from estimates of future cash flows and the realisable value of collateral, calculated using collective impairment models, which are unsecured or are subject to potential collateral shortfalls. These models require the significant periodic judgment of management regarding correct segmentation, the identification of significant changes in credit risk, the inclusion of forward- looking elements as well as the application of management overlay (to reflect on circumstances beyond the modelling capabilities). Given the economic uncertainties from the Russian - Ukrainian conflict, the risks to the global economy, significant judgement is required in the assessment of significant changes in credit risk, the definition of default, the estimation of future cash-flows (including the value of realisable collateral) and the evaluation of forward-looking information. Due to the significance of loans at amortised cost (representing 48% of Total Assets as of 31 December 2023) and the related estimation uncertainty, this is considered a key audit matter. and monitoring of loans at amortized cost and controls over ECL calculations, including the quality of underlying data and applications. We evaluated the controls over the general IT environment of the applications relevant from an audit perspective related to the determination of ECL. We evaluated management's assumptions relating to the overall uncertainties arising from the geopolitical and economic situation caused by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. For ECL calculated on an individual basis, we tested the assumptions used by the management underlying the impairment identification and quantification, focusing on loan cases with the most significant potential impact on the consolidated financial statements. We also evaluated management's assumptions on the expected future cash flows, including the value of realisable collateral and estimates of recovery, based on our own understanding and available market information. For ECL calculated on a collective basis we evaluated the model governance, methodologies, inputs and management assumptions used (probability of default, loss given default, significant increase in credit risk and forward-looking elements). For exposures subject to increased uncertainties arising from the Russian- Ukrainian conflict we designed additional procedures to address the higher estimation uncertainty. Such procedures, among others included: an assessment of the overall changes in the ECL model (including its parameters), an assessment of the additional criteria applied for the

identification of significant changes in credit risk, territorial analysis of the value of realisable collateral of the exposures which are directly or indirectly impacted by the Russian- Ukrainian conflict, and benchmarking of the ECL coverage of the portfolio against other market participants. We assessed the sensitivity of the Ukrainian ECL models to reasonable alternative forward-looking assumptions. We considered the regulatory measures on the assumptions applied by the management for ECL estimation purposes. We also evaluated whether the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements appropriately reflect the Group's exposure to credit risk and are compliant with the EU IFRSs. The Group's disclosures about its risk management policies are included in Note 2.6 Loss allowance and Note 37.1 Credit risk which specifically explains the key assumptions used when determining credit risk and their evaluation are described in Note 4: Macro environment, impact of economic situation on the Group, Note 11 Loans at amortised cost and at fair value and Note 31 Loss allowances / Impairment / Provisions. General Information Technology controls over the financial reporting process A significant part of the Group's financial We focused our audit on those IT reporting process, including revenue systems and controls that are recognition, is significantly reliant on IT significant for the Group's financial systems with embedded automated reporting. As audit procedures over processes and controls over the capture, the IT systems and application controls storage and extraction of information. A require specific expertise, we involved fundamental component of these IT audit specialists to assist us in processes and controls is ensuring performing our audit procedures. Our appropriate user access and change

management protocols exist and are audit procedures included among being adhered to. others the following procedures. These protocols are important because We understood and assessed the they ensure that access and changes to IT overall IT control environment and the systems and related data are made and controls in place which included authorized in an appropriate manner. controls over access to systems and As our audit of the financial statements data, as well as system changes. We sought to place a high level of reliance adjusted our audit approach based on on IT systems and application controls the financial significance of the system related to financial reporting, a high and whether there were automated proportion of the overall audit effort has procedures supported by that system. been carried out regarding to As part of our audit procedures, we understand and test IT infrastructure tested the operating effectiveness of and applications including relevant controls over appropriate access rights application controls. Furthermore, the to assess whether only appropriate complexity of IT systems and nature of users had the ability to create, modify application controls requires special or delete user accounts for the technology expertise and specialized relevant in-scope applications. We also skills to be involved in the audit we tested the operating effectiveness of therefore consider this as a key audit controls around system development matter. and program changes to establish that changes to the system were appropriately authorized, developed and implemented. Additionally, we assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the application controls embedded in the processes relevant to our audit. The Group's disclosures about its IT systems and related IT general and application controls are included in section System of internal controls and IT Controls in the consolidated business report. Estimation uncertainties as a result of the Russian - Ukrainian conflict (excluding expected credit losses relating to loans at amortised cost) On 24 February 2022, the Russian army We involved valuation specialists to started military operations in Ukraine, assist us in performing our audit which are still ongoing at the date of our procedures which included among audit report. In connection to this, there others the following procedures. have been, among others, impacts on We evaluated the appropriateness of businesses in Ukraine and Russia. The the Group's controls over the valuation sanctions implemented caused an of financial instruments, deferred tax unforeseen rise and volatility of market assets and goodwill. prices, foreign exchange and interest

rates. It is difficult to estimate the Our procedures included an further development of market prices assessment of the suitability of the and the key macroeconomic indicators. valuation model and the key As a consequence, the valuation of assumptions applied by management. financial instruments, goodwill and the As part of our procedures, we reviewed recoverability of deferred tax assets are key market-related assumptions in a highly subjective area due to the level management's valuation models, of judgement applied by the country budgets and we performed management. benchmarking of foreign exchange In the consolidated financial statements, rates, discount rates against external the amount of financial instruments data where available. We also tested (government bonds and foreign the mathematical accuracy of the cash exchange derivatives) which are flow models and agreed relevant data exposed to valuation uncertainties to Board approved business plans. relating to the Russian-Ukrainian We evaluated pricing model conflict is HUF 463 billion. Cash flow methodologies against industry estimates and yield curves applied for practice and valuation guidelines. We the valuation of Russian and Ukrainian financial instruments contain significant performed independent valuations for judgements. As such, the exposures selected instruments and used identified are mainly categorized as external source data where available. Level 3 financial instruments. The We compared results of our valuations valuation of these instruments involves to the Group's valuations. unobservable inputs as well and, as such, there is greater estimation We also evaluated whether the uncertainty in the determination of their disclosures in the consolidated value. financial statements appropriately As a consequence of differences reflect the estimation uncertainties of between the accounting and tax the Group as a result of the Russian - treatment of ECL and valuation Ukrainian conflict and are compliant adjustments of financial instruments, with the EU IFRSs. the Russian operation of the Group The Group's disclosures about its risk recognized deferred tax assets in the valuation policies are included in Note amount of HUF 11 billion. Based on the 2.5.3. Financial assets at fair value available business plans the Russian through profit or loss, Note 3.4. operation of the Group will be able to Impairment on goodwill, Note 4: Macro utilize the deferred tax assets. The environment, impact of economic recoverability of deferred tax assets situation on the Group, which involves significant judgement applied by the management. specifically explains the accounting Due to the conflict, the Group performed policies and key assumptions used when determining the estimations and an impairment test of goodwill. As a their evaluation, are detailed in Note 8 result, the Group fully impaired the goodwill (a provision of HUF 41 billion) Financial assets at fair value through relating to the Russian operation in profit or loss, Note 9 Securities at fair 2023. The goodwill impairment test value through other comprehensive model includes sensitive inputs as key income, Note 10 Securities at assumptions. amortized cost, Note 13 Property,

Due to the significance of assets impacted by the Russian - Ukrainian conflict (representing 5% of Total Assets as of 31 December 2023) and the related estimation uncertainty, this is considered a key audit matter. Other information equipment and intangible assets, Note 35 Income taxes and Note 48.4. Fair value levels. Other information consists of the 2023 consolidated business report of the Group and the "Management's Analysis" section of the annual report which have been made available to us before the date of our independent auditor's report and of the "Message to the Shareholders", "Corporate Governance" and "Macroeconomic and financial environment in 2023" sections of the annual report which are expected to be made available after the date of our independent auditor's report but do not include the consolidated financial statements and our independent auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law. When fulfilling this responsibility we have considered the following law: Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 on Supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format ("ESEF Regulation") and Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2020 on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment, and amending Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("EU Taxonomy Regulation"), as such prescribing specific requirements for the consolidated business report, in relation with forming our opinion on the consolidated business report.

In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2023 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law and the other law listed above. We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the other information, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the sections