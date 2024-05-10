Ernst & Young Kft.
This is a translation of the Hungarian Report
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of OTP Bank Nyrt.
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying 2023 consolidated financial statements of OTP Bank Nyrt. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group") included in the accompanying 529900W3MOO00A18X956-2023-12-31-hu.zip1 digital file, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023 - showing a total assets of HUF 39,609,144 million - and a consolidated statement of comprehensive income - showing a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 864,843 million -, the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information.
In our opinion the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report.
1 Digital identification of the above referred 529900W3MOO00A18X956-2023-12-31- hu.zip consolidated financial statements, using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is 2808F7287D51E1D0482F6BC5E1AEEFB0B728991CC79FB18D6D8FA448658CE4A9
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Acquisition accounting for significant new business combinations
In 2023, after obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the Group acquired 43 legal entities, of which two entities, Nova KBM d.d. and JSCMB Ipoteka Bank, have significant operations from a Group perspective.
Accounting for acquisitions falls under the scope of IFRS 3 - Business Combinations and involves significant judgments and assumptions for the determination and recognition of the fair value of the acquired assets and liabilities assumed. Management performed the assessment and purchase price allocations with the
Our audit procedures on the business combinations included among others the following procedures. We read and evaluated the share purchase agreements and the acquisition accounting assessments made by management.
Our audit procedures included the involvement of valuation specialists to assess the appropriateness of the methodology applied by management in determining the fair value of acquired financial instruments, real estate, immaterial rights and other assets acquired and liabilities
involvement
of
(external)
valuation
assumed. We also assessed the main
expert.
assumptions used in the valuation and
After performing the purchase price
evaluated the competence, capabilities
allocations for the two subsidiaries, the
and objectivity of the (external)
Group
recognized
negative
goodwill
valuation
specialists
involved
by
arising on these two acquisitions in the
management.
We assessed
the
amount of HUF 198 billion.
measurement of the assets acquired
Due to the significance of the
and liabilities assumed at fair value, as
recognized
negative
goodwill
well as the calculation of negative
(representing 20% of total profit after
goodwill.
income tax as of 31 December 2023)
We also assessed the completeness of
and the related estimation uncertainty,
the fair value adjustments recognized
this is considered a key audit matter.
by
reading
share
purchase
agreements, Board decisions and due
diligence reports.
We evaluated whether the negative
goodwill determined is reasonable and
whether there are any potential
liabilities to be recognized as part of
the purchase price allocation.
We also evaluated whether the
disclosures
in
the
consolidated
financial
statements
appropriately
reflect
the
Group's
acquisition
accounting and are compliant with the
EU IFRSs.
The Group's disclosures about its
policies for business combinations are
included in Note 2.4. Accounting for
acquisitions, which specifically explain
the accounting policies and key
assumptions
used
when determining
the estimations and their evaluation,
are detailed in Note 42 Acquisition.
Determination of expected credit losses relating to loans at amortised cost
Credit impairment is a highly subjective
We involved valuation specialists to
area due to the level of judgement
assist us in performing our audit
applied by management in determining
procedures on ECL and related credit
expected credit losses ("ECL"). The
impairments.
Our
audit procedures
identification
of
impairment
and the
included among others the following
determination
of
the recoverable
procedures.
amount
are
inherently
uncertain
We evaluated the design and tested the
processes
involving
various
operating
effectiveness
of internal
assumptions and factors. Such factors
controls over the approval, recording
may include the financial condition of the counterparty, expected future cash flows, and expected net selling prices of collateral. The portfolios which give rise to the greatest uncertainty are typically those where impairments are derived from estimates of future cash flows and the realisable value of collateral, calculated using collective impairment models, which are unsecured or are subject to potential collateral shortfalls.
These models require the significant periodic judgment of management regarding correct segmentation, the identification of significant changes in credit risk, the inclusion of forward- looking elements as well as the application of management overlay (to reflect on circumstances beyond the modelling capabilities).
Given the economic uncertainties from the Russian - Ukrainian conflict, the risks to the global economy, significant judgement is required in the assessment of significant changes in credit risk, the definition of default, the estimation of future cash-flows (including the value of realisable collateral) and the evaluation of forward-looking information.
Due to the significance of loans at amortised cost (representing 48% of Total Assets as of 31 December 2023) and the related estimation uncertainty, this is considered a key audit matter.
and monitoring of loans at amortized cost and controls over ECL calculations, including the quality of underlying data and applications.
We evaluated the controls over the general IT environment of the applications relevant from an audit perspective related to the determination of ECL.
We evaluated management's assumptions relating to the overall uncertainties arising from the geopolitical and economic situation caused by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
For ECL calculated on an individual basis, we tested the assumptions used by the management underlying the
impairment identification and quantification, focusing on loan cases with the most significant potential impact on the consolidated financial statements. We also evaluated management's assumptions on the expected future cash flows, including the value of realisable collateral and estimates of recovery, based on our own understanding and available market information.
For ECL calculated on a collective basis we evaluated the model governance,
methodologies, inputs and management assumptions used (probability of default, loss given default, significant increase in credit risk and forward-looking elements).
For exposures subject to increased uncertainties arising from the Russian- Ukrainian conflict we designed additional procedures to address the higher estimation uncertainty. Such procedures, among others included: an assessment of the overall changes in the ECL model (including its parameters), an assessment of the additional criteria applied for the
identification of significant changes in credit risk, territorial analysis of the value of realisable collateral of the exposures which are directly or indirectly impacted by the Russian- Ukrainian conflict, and benchmarking of the ECL coverage of the portfolio against other market participants. We assessed the sensitivity of the Ukrainian ECL models to reasonable
alternative forward-looking assumptions.
We considered the regulatory measures on the assumptions applied by the management for ECL estimation purposes.
We also evaluated whether the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements appropriately reflect the Group's exposure to credit risk and are compliant with the EU IFRSs.
The Group's disclosures about its risk management policies are included in Note 2.6 Loss allowance and Note 37.1 Credit risk which specifically explains the key assumptions used when determining credit risk and their evaluation are described in Note 4: Macro environment, impact of economic situation on the Group, Note 11 Loans at amortised cost and at fair value and Note 31 Loss allowances / Impairment / Provisions.
General Information Technology controls over the financial reporting process
A significant part of the Group's financial
We focused our audit on those IT
reporting
process, including
revenue
systems and controls that are
recognition, is significantly reliant on IT
significant for the Group's financial
systems
with
embedded
automated
reporting. As audit procedures over
processes and controls over the capture,
the IT systems and application controls
storage and extraction of information. A
require specific expertise, we involved
fundamental
component
of
these
IT audit specialists to assist us in
processes and controls is ensuring
performing our audit procedures. Our
appropriate user access
and
change
management protocols exist and are
audit
procedures
included
among
being adhered to.
others the following procedures.
These protocols are important because
We understood and assessed the
they ensure that access and changes to IT
overall IT control environment and the
systems and related data are made and
controls in place which included
authorized in an appropriate manner.
controls over access to systems and
As our audit of the financial statements
data, as well as system changes. We
sought to place a high level of reliance
adjusted our audit approach based on
on IT systems and application controls
the financial significance of the system
related to financial reporting, a high
and whether there were automated
proportion of the overall audit effort has
procedures supported by that system.
been carried out regarding to
As part of our audit procedures, we
understand and test IT infrastructure
tested the operating effectiveness of
and
applications including
relevant
controls over appropriate access rights
application
controls. Furthermore, the
to
assess
whether
only
appropriate
complexity of IT systems and nature of
users had the ability to create, modify
application
controls
requires
special
or
delete
user accounts
for
the
technology
expertise
and specialized
relevant in-scope applications. We also
skills
to be
involved
in the audit we
tested the operating effectiveness of
therefore consider this as a key audit
controls around system development
matter.
and program changes to establish that
changes to the system were
appropriately authorized,
developed
and
implemented.
Additionally,
we
assessed and tested the design and
operating
effectiveness
of
the
application controls embedded in the
processes relevant to our audit.
The Group's disclosures about its IT systems and related IT general and application controls are included in section System of internal controls and IT Controls in the consolidated business report.
Estimation uncertainties as a result of the Russian - Ukrainian conflict (excluding expected credit losses relating to loans at amortised cost)
On 24 February 2022, the Russian army
We involved valuation specialists to
started military operations in Ukraine,
assist us in performing our audit
which are still ongoing at the date of our
procedures which included among
audit report. In connection to this, there
others the following procedures.
have been, among others, impacts on
We evaluated the appropriateness of
businesses in Ukraine and Russia. The
the Group's controls over the valuation
sanctions implemented caused an
of financial instruments, deferred tax
unforeseen rise and volatility of market
assets and goodwill.
prices, foreign exchange and interest
rates. It is difficult to estimate the
Our
procedures
included
an
further development of market prices
assessment of the suitability of the
and the key macroeconomic indicators.
valuation model and the key
As a consequence, the valuation of
assumptions applied by management.
financial instruments, goodwill and the
As part of our procedures, we reviewed
recoverability of deferred tax assets are
key
market-related
assumptions in
a highly subjective area due to the level
management's
valuation
models,
of
judgement
applied
by
the
country
budgets
and
we
performed
management.
benchmarking
of
foreign
exchange
In the consolidated financial statements,
rates, discount rates against external
the
amount
of
financial
instruments
data where available. We also tested
(government
bonds
and
foreign
the mathematical accuracy of the cash
exchange
derivatives)
which
are
flow models and agreed relevant data
exposed
to
valuation
uncertainties
to Board approved business plans.
relating
to
the
Russian-Ukrainian
We
evaluated
pricing
model
conflict is HUF 463 billion. Cash flow
methodologies
against
industry
estimates and yield curves applied for
practice and valuation guidelines. We
the valuation of Russian and Ukrainian
financial instruments contain significant
performed independent valuations for
judgements. As such, the exposures
selected
instruments
and
used
identified are mainly categorized as
external source data where available.
Level 3 financial instruments. The
We compared results of our valuations
valuation of these instruments involves
to the Group's valuations.
unobservable inputs as well and, as
such, there is greater estimation
We
also
evaluated
whether
the
uncertainty in the determination of their
disclosures
in
the
consolidated
value.
financial
statements
appropriately
As a consequence of differences
reflect the estimation uncertainties of
between the accounting and tax
the Group as a result of the Russian -
treatment
of
ECL
and
valuation
Ukrainian conflict and
are
compliant
adjustments
of
financial
instruments,
with the EU IFRSs.
the
Russian
operation
of the
Group
The Group's disclosures about its risk
recognized deferred tax assets in the
valuation policies are included in Note
amount of HUF 11 billion. Based on the
2.5.3. Financial assets
at
fair
value
available
business plans
the
Russian
through
profit
or
loss,
Note
3.4.
operation of the Group will be able to
Impairment on goodwill, Note 4: Macro
utilize the deferred
tax
assets. The
environment,
impact
of
economic
recoverability of deferred tax assets
situation on the Group, which
involves
significant judgement applied
by the management.
specifically
explains
the
accounting
Due to the conflict, the Group performed
policies
and key
assumptions
used
when determining the estimations and
an impairment test of goodwill. As a
their evaluation, are detailed in Note 8
result, the Group fully impaired the
goodwill (a provision of HUF 41 billion)
Financial assets at fair value through
relating to the Russian operation in
profit or loss, Note 9 Securities at fair
2023. The goodwill impairment test
value
through
other
comprehensive
model includes sensitive inputs as key
income, Note 10 Securities at
assumptions.
amortized
cost,
Note
13
Property,
Due to the significance of assets impacted by the Russian - Ukrainian conflict (representing 5% of Total Assets as of 31 December 2023) and the related estimation uncertainty, this is considered a key audit matter.
Other information
equipment and intangible assets, Note 35 Income taxes and Note 48.4. Fair value levels.
Other information consists of the 2023 consolidated business report of the Group and the "Management's Analysis" section of the annual report which have been made available to us before the date of our independent auditor's report and of the "Message to the Shareholders", "Corporate Governance" and "Macroeconomic and financial environment in 2023" sections of the annual report which are expected to be made available after the date of our independent auditor's report but do not include the consolidated financial statements and our independent auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any.
Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.
When fulfilling this responsibility we have considered the following law: Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 on Supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format ("ESEF Regulation") and Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2020 on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment, and amending Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("EU Taxonomy Regulation"), as such prescribing specific requirements for the consolidated business report, in relation with forming our opinion on the consolidated business report.
In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2023 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law and the other law listed above.
We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.
Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the other information, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard.
When we read the sections of the annual report, which had not yet been made available to us at the date of this report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation of consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with EU IFRSs and for the preparation in accordance with the supplementary requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law relevant for consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
