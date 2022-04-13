OTP Bank : CG Declaration

Corporate Governance Report

Introduction

OTP Bank Plc. (hereinafter: OTP Bank, Bank or Company) regards the development and maintenance of an advanced corporate governance system that conforms to local and international standards as being of primary importance. A reliable governance system, accurate financial planning, responsible management and the appropriate control mechanisms provide a stable basis for efficient and profitable operation.

To this end, the Bank is continuously reviewing and developing its corporate governance practices.

Our corporate governance practice is an important means of ensuring the fulfilment of our strategic objectives. Accordingly, within the effective statutory frameworks, we have developed a corporate governance system that simultaneously ensures the confidence and satisfaction of our customers, growth in shareholder value, and our socially responsible corporate conduct. There is no perfect, universally applicable corporate governance solution through which every goal can be achieved as efficiently as possible. For this reason we continuously monitor our governance practices, identifying any deficiencies arising as the result of external and internal changes, and effect those modifications that best serve the fulfilment of our objectives.

The resulting governance structure, optimised to suit our objectives, takes into account the special characteristics of our operations as well as the statutory, supervisory and stock-market requirements that apply to the Bank, while also endeavouring to comply with the related Budapest Stock Exchange (hereinafter: BSE) guidelines. The purpose of the BSE's corporate governance guidelines is for the governance and operating structures of stock exchange-listed companies to be transparent and comparable based on a uniform set of criteria. This enables investors, taking into consideration the special characteristics of a given company's operations, the complexity of its activities, and the statutory requirements related to its risk management and financial reporting, to make a well-founded judgement regarding the extent to which the given corporate governance practice ensures reliable and profitable operation.

Like all organisations that provide financial and investment services, the operations of the Bank are, to a high degree, regulated in statutory provisions. As a consequence, not only certain business activities, but our operations as a whole are regulated in detail and monitored by the authorities on a continuous basis. The individual internal control functions (risk management, compliance, and internal audit) have to conform to strict standards, and their effectiveness must be attested not only within the internal corporate governance system, but also to the satisfaction of the external supervisory authorities. All these factors guarantee purposeful, comprehensive and verified risk management procedures, as well as reliable and appropriately supervised data reporting. Therefore, our status as a financial and investment service provider requires us to implement complex and effective corporate governance practices that simultaneously ensure responsible conduct towards clients and shareholders, reliable operation, and long-term profitability.

1.) Statement on Corporate Governance Practice

The Bank's operation fully complies with the provisions of the relevant statutory regulations, the decrees of the supervisory authorities and the regulations of the BSE. The structure and operating conditions of the Company are contained in the Articles of Association, which are approved by the General Meeting.

1.1. General meeting

The supreme body of the Bank shall be the General Meeting consisting of the shareholders. The Articles of Association regulate the manner of convocation and operation of the General Meeting, the manner of participation, and of the exercise of voting rights.

The General Meeting shall be convened at least once annually by the Board of Directors.

1.2. Management bodies

1.2.1. Board of Directors

The Company's management body is the Board of Directors. The liability of the Board of Directors extends to the operation of the entire Company, as part of which the Board's main tasks include the approval of the Company's strategy, annual report, major organisational restructurings and policies, as well as making other significant company law-related decisions. In its objectives and activities, particular emphasis is placed on increasing shareholder value, profitability and efficiency, and on managing risks and complying fully with external requirements - in other words on ensuring the most effective enforcement of business, ethical and internal control policies.

The scope of its authority is defined in the effective statutory provisions, the Company's Articles of Association, General Meeting resolutions, and the Organisational and Operational Regulations. Its rules of procedure include the legal status and composition of the Board of Directors, as well as the regulations applicable to its operation and decision making.

All the obligations and prohibitions specified for executive officers under Act CCXXXVII of 2013 on Credit Institutions and Financial Enterprises (Credit Institutions Act) apply to the members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has an executive role in the governance of the Bank, and this is reflected in its members' remuneration, an important element of which is the share-based honorarium, which serves to harmonise the interests of the board with those of the shareholders.

It oversees the Company's operative management through the Chairman & CEO. The Chairman & CEO is authorised to decide in all matters that do not, pursuant to the Articles of Association, fall within the scope of authority of the General Meeting or the Board of Directors. The employer's rights related to the executive officers of the Company are in general exercised by the Board of Directors as a corporate body, with the proviso that in the case of the deputy CEOs, employer's rights are exercised through the Chairman & CEO, and the prior notification of the Board of Directors is required for their appointment and for the withdrawal of their appointment.

In view of the fact that the Board of Directors also has an important role to play in supervising the work of the management, it is important that the principle of a majority of external (non-executive) members is applied in respect of the Board of Directors (4 executive members, 7 non-executive members). The composition of the Board of Directors ensures that professional expertise, experience, and a degree of impartiality that goes beyond the above-mentioned independence requirement, are brought to bear in equal measure in the decision-making processes.

The Board of Directors is an executive body elected by the General Meeting of the Bank. The Board of Directors shall be entitled and obliged to make all decisions which are not within the competence of theGeneral Meeting, the Supervisory Board or the Audit Committee as defined by law, the Articles of Association, or a resolution of the General Meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc.:

The members of the Board of Directors are elected by the General Meeting for a term of five years. In 2021, the mandate of the Board of Directors expired and the Board of Directors, acting within the powers of the General Meeting, elected a new Board of Directors on 16 April 2021.

Members of the Board of Directors Beginning Board Directors membershipof of Beginning of mandate End of mandate Non-executive/executive member Chairman Dr. Sándor Csányi 15 March 1992 2021 2026 Executive member Deputy Chairman Tamás György Erdei 27 April 2012 2021 2026 Non-executive member Members Mihály Baumstark 29 April 1999 2021 2026 Non-executive member Dr. Tibor Bíró* 15 May 1992 2016 2021 Non-executive member Dr. István Gresa 27 April 2012 2021 2026 Non-executive member Antal György Kovács 15 April 2016 2021 2026 Executive member Dr. Antal Pongrácz* 26 April 2002 2016 2021 Non-executive member Dr. László Utassy* 25 April 2001 2016 2021 Non-executive member Dr. József Vörös 15 May 1992 2021 2026 Non-executive member László Wolf 15 April 2016 2021 2026 Executive member Gabriella Balogh 16 April 2021 2021 2026 Non-executive member Péter Csányi 16 April 2021 2021 2026 Executive member György Nagy 16 April 2021 2021 2026 Non-executive member Dr. Márton Gellért Vági 16 April 2021 2021 2026 Non-executive member

*mandate not renewed

Executive members:

Dr. Sándor Csányi Chairman of the BoD Chairman & CEO

He graduated from the College of Finance and Accounting in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and in 1980 from the Karl Marx University of Economic Sciences (now: Corvinus University) with a master in economics and finance, where he also obtained his doctorate in finance between 1981-1983. He is a chartered auditor - certified in 1982 at the Ministry of Finance. After graduation he worked at the Tax Revenue Directorate and then at the Secretariat (Bank Supervision Section) of the Ministry of Finance. Between 1983 and 1986, he was a departmental head at the Ministryof Agriculture and Food Industry. From 1986 to 1989 he worked as a senior head of department at Hungarian Credit Bank (MHB). He was Deputy CEO of K&H Bank from 1989 to 1992.

He has been the Chairman & CEO of OTP Bank Plc. since 1992.

He is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of MOL Plc. and Co-Chairman of the Chinese-Hungarian Business Council.

He is one of the largest investors in agriculture and food industry in the CEE region through Bonafarm Group and KITE generating aggregated annual revenue of EUR 2 billion with over 9.000 employees and with 40.000 hectares cultivated land in total. Bonafarm Group is vertically integrated whereby agriculture companies produce the raw materials for food processors. He has significant investments in real estate through his minority holding in Gránit Pólus and Limedale (portfolio of USD 1 bn), in VC (Bonitás Venture Capital Fund) and asset management (CSAM in Singapore).

He has been the President of the Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) since 2010, and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee since March 2015; and the Vice President of the UEFA Executive Committee since 2019. Since 2017 he has been a member of the FIFA Council and the Vice President of the FIFA Council since 2018. Within UEFA he is also the Chairman of the UEFA National Team Competition Committee, a member of the UEFA Finance Committee and the UEFA Professional Football Strategy Council.

He has been the owner of Pick Szeged Handball Club since 2011. He has been the Honorary Vice President of the International Judo Federation since 2008.

Since 1995 he has been the Vice President of the Board of Trustees of the International Children's Safety Service, and since 2003 he has been the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Prima Primissima Foundation. In 2005, he established the Csányi Foundation for Children from his own assets. Since 2009, he has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Media Union for Social Awareness Formation Foundations. Since 2020, he has been the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Pro Sopron University Foundation. In 2021, he became Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the Hungarian Agricultural and Life Sciences University (MATE).

As of 31 December 2021 he held 293,907 ordinary OTP shares (while the total number of OTP shares held by him directly and indirectly was 4,080,034).

Péter Csányi member of the BoD Deputy CEO Digital Division

He graduated from City University London in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in economics, then in 2007 with a master's degree in finance from the IE Business School in Madrid. In 2015, he received the Master of Business Administration (MBA) diploma from Kellogg School of Management in the USA.

He began his career in 2006 at Merrill Lynch's London office as an intern and he was working on corporate finance projects for financial institutions.

From 2007 to 2011, he worked at Deutsche Bank's London office, first as an analyst and later as an associate in the field of corporate finance (for Central and Eastern European corporate customers).

From 2011-2016, he worked for McKinsey & Company Inc. as an associate mostly working on banking related projects.

He joined OTP Bank in 2016 as Managing Director of the Digital Sales and Development Directorate. After the agile transformation at the Bank, he became responsible for the management of theOmnichannel Tribe from 2019. In addition, since January 2021, he has been the head of the Daily Banking Tribe.

From March 2021, he is the Deputy CEO of OTP Bank, the head of the IT Division (As of 1 May 2021 Digital Division).

From 2020 he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP banka d.d. in Croatia. He is also a member of the OTP Mobil Kft. Supervisory Board and the head of the Digitization Working Group of the Hungarian Banking Association. He is member of the Mastercard European Advisory Board.

He has been a member of OTP Bank's Board of Directors since 16 April 2021.

As of 31 December 2021 he held 1 ordinary OTP share.

Antal György Kovács member of the BoD Deputy CEO

Retail Division

He graduated from the Karl Marx University of Economic Sciences with a degree in economics.

He began his professional career in 1990 at the Nagyatád branch of K&H Bank, where he worked as a branch manager between 1993 and 1995.

He has been working at OTP Bank Plc. since 1995, first as a county director and from 1998 as the executive director of OTP Bank's South Transdanubian Region. Since 1 July 2007 he has been OTP Bank's Deputy CEO.

He has received additional training at the International Training Centre for Bankers and on various courses held by the World Trade Institute.

Between April 2007 and April 2012 he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP banka Hrvatska d.d.

He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP Bank Romania SA since 12 December 2012. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd. and OTP Building Society Ltd. since 24 April 2014. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP Fund Management and OTP Home Solutions Ltd.

He was a member of OTP Bank's Supervisory Board from 2004 to 14 April 2016.

He has been a member of OTP Bank's Board of Directors since 15 April 2016.

As of 31 December 2021 he held 79,244 ordinary OTP shares.

László Wolf member of the BoD Deputy CEO

Commercial Banking Division

He graduated from the Karl Marx University of Economic Sciences in 1983. After graduation, he worked at the Bank Relations Department of the National Bank of Hungary for 8 years, and then he was head of Treasury at BNP-KH-Dresdner Bank between 1991 and 1993.

From April 1993 he was managing director of OTP Bank's Treasury Directorate, and since 1994 he has been Deputy CEO of the Commercial Banking Division. Member of DSK Bank's Supervisory Board.