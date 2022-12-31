Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
10300.00 HUF   -1.34%
12:28aOtp Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
PU
12/30Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/23Otp Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2026/1 Bond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OTP Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

12/31/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-183/2022

31 December 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that the Metropolitan Court of Registration has registered a capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

Accordingly, the registered capital of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd. was increased to HUF 82,000,000,000 from HUF 57,000,000,000.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 05:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
12:28aOtp Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
PU
12/30Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/23Otp Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2026/1 Bond
PU
12/22Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/21Otp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
12/20Otp Bank : Termination of employment of the Deputy CEO and appointment of a new Deputy CEO
PU
12/12Contract Signed : OTP Bank acquires Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank
PU
12/12Otp Bank : agreed on the purchase of the majority stake in the Uzbek Ipoteka Bank
PU
12/09Otp Bank : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
12/07Otp Bank : Change of outlook on rating
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 625 B 4 333 M 4 333 M
Net income 2022 314 B 838 M 838 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,62x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 2 827 B 7 536 M 7 536 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 35 880
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10 110,00 HUF
Average target price 12 896,92 HUF
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-37.95%7 536
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488