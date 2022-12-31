OTP Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-183/2022
31 December 2022
Extraordinary announcement
Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that the Metropolitan Court of Registration has registered a capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
Accordingly, the registered capital of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd. was increased to HUF 82,000,000,000 from HUF 57,000,000,000.
OTP Bank Plc.
OTP Bank Plc.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501
Budapest H-1876 Hungary
Phone: +36 1 473 5460
Fax: +36 1 473 5951
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 05:27:01 UTC.