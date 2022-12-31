OTP Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-183/2022

31 December 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that the Metropolitan Court of Registration has registered a capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.

Accordingly, the registered capital of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd. was increased to HUF 82,000,000,000 from HUF 57,000,000,000.

OTP Bank Plc.

