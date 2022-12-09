OTP Bank : Corporate Action Timetable

Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-169/202
9 December 2022
Extraordinary announcement
Financial calendar
OTP Bank Plc. discloses the Company's financial calendar in accordance with 'Regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure' (Section 18.3):
Planned Date
10
November 2023
Separate, condensed IFRS Report (3Q 2023 results)
10
November 2023
Summary (9M 2023 results)
27
October 2023
IFRS Report (separate and consolidated, 1H 2023 results)
10
August 2023
Separate, condensed IFRS Report (1H 2023 results)
10
August 2023
Half-yearly Report (1H 2023 results)
12
May 2023
Separate, condensed IFRS Report (1Q 2023 results)
12
May 2023
Summary (1Q 2023 results)
28
April 2023
Resolutions made at OTP Bank's AGM
28
April 2023
IFRS Report (separate and consolidated, 2022 results)
28
April 2023
Disclosure by institutions (2022)
28
April 2023
Corporate Governance Report (2022)
28
April 2023
Annual Report for 2022
28
April 2023
Annual General Meeting
6 April 2023
Proposals for the Company's Annual General Meeting
6 April 2023
Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements
for the year ended 2022
28 March 2023
Announcement of the OTP Bank Plc. concerning the Company's General
Meeting
10
March 2023
|
Separate, condensed IFRS Report (2022 results)
10
March 2023
Summary of the full-yearly 2022 results
OTP Bank Plc.
