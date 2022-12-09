Advanced search
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
10595.00 HUF   -2.71%
01:43aOtp Bank : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
12/07Otp Bank : Change of outlook on rating
PU
12/06Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
OTP Bank : Corporate Action Timetable

12/09/2022 | 01:43am EST
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-169/202

9 December 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Financial calendar

OTP Bank Plc. discloses the Company's financial calendar in accordance with 'Regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure' (Section 18.3):

Planned Date

Event

10

November 2023

Separate, condensed IFRS Report (3Q 2023 results)

10

November 2023

Summary (9M 2023 results)

27

October 2023

IFRS Report (separate and consolidated, 1H 2023 results)

10

August 2023

Separate, condensed IFRS Report (1H 2023 results)

10

August 2023

Half-yearly Report (1H 2023 results)

12

May 2023

Separate, condensed IFRS Report (1Q 2023 results)

12

May 2023

Summary (1Q 2023 results)

28

April 2023

Resolutions made at OTP Bank's AGM

28

April 2023

IFRS Report (separate and consolidated, 2022 results)

28

April 2023

Disclosure by institutions (2022)

28

April 2023

Corporate Governance Report (2022)

28

April 2023

Annual Report for 2022

28

April 2023

Annual General Meeting

6 April 2023

Proposals for the Company's Annual General Meeting

6 April 2023

Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements

for the year ended 2022

28 March 2023

Announcement of the OTP Bank Plc. concerning the Company's General

Meeting

10

March 2023

Separate, condensed IFRS Report (2022 results)

10

March 2023

Summary of the full-yearly 2022 results

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 629 B 4 110 M 4 110 M
Net income 2022 358 B 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 2 780 B 7 013 M 7 013 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 35 880
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-36.17%7 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.90%385 716
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.41%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%208 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%161 755
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 890