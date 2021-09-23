OTP Bank : Documents for the general meeting - Extraordinary General Meeting Announcement of OTP Bank Plc.
DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF OTP BANK PLC.
TO BE HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2021
AGENDA ITEMS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
1. AUTHORIZATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SELL THE (OWN) SHARES OWNED BY OTP BANK PLC. TO THE SPECIAL EMPLOYEE CO-OWNERSHIPPROGRAM TO BE CREATED
BY THE EMPLOYEES OF THE OTP BANK PLC. .....................................................................
2. DECISION ON PROVIDING SUPPORT TO THE SPECIAL EMPLOYEE CO-OWNERSHIP
PROGRAM TO BE CREATED BY THE EMPLOYEES OF THE OTP BANK PLC. ............................
AUTHORIZATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO SELL THE (OWN) SHARES OWNED BY
OTP BANK PLC. TO THE SPECIAL EMPLOYEE CO-OWNERSHIPPROGRAM TO BE CREATED BY THE EMPLOYEES OF THE OTP BANK PLC.
AGENDA ITEM 1
Authorization for the Board of Directors to sell the (own) shares owned by OTP Bank Plc. to the Special Employee Co-Ownership Program to be created by the employees of the OTP Bank Plc.
Previous events, the redemption of ICES bonds and the repurchase of treasury shares by OTP Bank Plc.
On 14 September 2021, the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. ("Bank") decided - with the prior permission of the National Bank of Hungary ("NBH") - to terminate the subordinated swap agreement concluded between the Bank and OPUS Securities S.A. on 19 October 2006, as well as on the repurchase by the Bank of the approximately 14.5 million OTP ordinary shares held by OPUS Securities S.A., serving as a collateral behind the so-called ICES bonds1 issued by OPUS Securities S.A. ("Termination"). As a consequence of the Termination, on the same day (on 14 September 2021) OPUS Securities S.A has decided upon the redemption of the ICES bonds as of 29 October 2021 as record date (hereinafter the above listed steps collectively referred to as "ICES transaction").
The reason for the ICES transaction was that due to the amendments of the legislation of the European Union, as of 1 January 2022 the ICES bonds can be considered neither within the consolidated regulatory capital, nor for the fulfilment of the MREL2 requirements. Furthermore, the spread of the ICES bonds are much higher than that of an MREL eligible senior instrument the Bank could issue at present.
As a consequence of the redemption of the ICES bonds, the share capital of OTP Group shall be reduced by approximately HUF 174 billion (this is the value of the external ICES debt calculated at 350 HUF/EUR rate; the exact amount depends on the actual exchange rate), out of which HUF 90 billion decrease will appear within the Tier 2 capital ("Tier 2"), and HUF 84 billion decrease within the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ("CET1"). Hence, the capital adequacy ratio of OTP Group ("CAR") would decrease by 1.1 percentage points compared to 18.1% as at 30 June 2021, and the 15.9% CET1 rate would decrease by 0.5 percentage points, ceteris paribus.
The discontinuation of interest payment on the ICES bonds (currently HUF 4.5 billion per annum) due to the redemption of ICES bonds has no effect on the net profit, since the interest payable on ICES bonds has not been recognized within the statement of recognized income, but within the equity. Based on that, the redemption of ICES bonds does not impact the net interest income.
As an additional effect, based on the ICES transaction - with the prior permission of NBH - treasury shares will be recorded within the books of the Bank. The repurchase of the treasury shares (on top of the effect of the redemption of ICES bonds) shall reduce neither the consolidated own funds, nor the shareholders' equity, because the OTP shares behind the ICES bonds are also currently treated as treasury shares on consolidated basis, i.e. their book value is currently deducted from the OTP Group's equity, and thus also deducted from its CET1 capital.
Planned sale of treasury shares acquired by OTP Group in the course of the ICES transaction
If the treasury share package acquired by OTP Group is sold to a third party independent from OTP Group, that shall increase the consolidated equity and own funds of OTP Group in the same value. The rate of increase depends on the number of shares sold, the selling price, as well as the tax effect.
EUR 514,274,000 Income Certificates Exchangeable for Shares (ISIN XS0272723551) 2 Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities
AGENDA ITEM 1
OTP Group plans to use the capital released by the sale of treasury shares to continue its extremely successful acquisition efforts in recent years, and to continue expand its loan portfolio organically.
OTP Group's performing loan portfolio increased to 2.4-fold in the period between 2016 and 2Q 2021 (FX-adjusted), within that acquisitions accounted for 39% of the increase. Acquisitions have significantly increased the market share of OTP Group in several countries: in Serbia it has become market leader in terms of outstanding loans, it has strengthened its market leadership in Bulgaria, its market share by total assets increased to over 10% in Croatia, as well as it entered three countries as new market player.
One of the pending or planned acquisitions in the near future is the acquisition of the Slovenian Nova KBM, for which the share purchase agreement has already been signed at the end of May 2021. Subject to supervisory approval, with the acquisition of Nova KBM, OTP Group's Slovenian operation would become the market leader in the Slovenian market with a pro-forma market share of almost 29%. In addition, the Bank has been continuously exploring the possibility of valuable acquisitions primarily in those countries of the Central and Eastern European region where OTP Group is already present. At the same time, promising opportunities are also appearing on new markets, one of which is Uzbekistan. The underdeveloped banking market in the highly populated Uzbekistan may provide an excellent growth opportunity for OTP Group, where economic reforms have already begun and the banking sector is before privatization.
Planned sale of treasury shares to the Special Employee Co-Ownership Program ("OTP SECOP") organizations initiated by the employees of the Bank
On 7 September 2021, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank received official notice from the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the OTP SECOP, according to which the Bank's employees plan to establish two OTP SECOPs, which OTP SECOPs' aim is to purchase OTP shares in the maximum amount of HUF 210 billion.
As of 13 July 2021, the legal environment provides the opportunity to launch so-called Special Employee Co-Ownership Program ("SECOP") as well as to establish SECOP organization in order to enforce such program.
The SECOP scheme is made possible based on the modifications set out in Act XLIV of 1992 on the Employee Co- Ownership Program ("MRP Act"), which entered into force on 13 July 2021 in order to assist employees in purchasing shares of the employer company, thus strengthening employees' engagement and reconciling long-term interests of shareholders and employees.
If the Bank sells partially its treasury shares - acquired as a result of the ICES transaction - to OTP SECOPs initiated by the Bank's employees, this, on the one hand, will help reconcile the interests of employees and shareholders in the long term, and the formation of a stable ownership structure in the long run on the other. All the above is in line with EU initiatives on employee participation, with the ESG efforts of the OTP Group, as well as the interests of shareholders, taking into account SECOP's structure which is based on the long-term increase of the share price.
Due to the fact that OTP SECOPs are considered as third parties independent from OTP Group, following the sale of treasury shares to OTP SECOPs, these shares are not expected to be deducted any more from the shareholders' equity and own funds of OTP Group. If the Bank sold HUF 210 billion worth of its treasury shares to OTP SECOPs, the shareholders' equity and own funds of OTP Group would also increase in the amount of approximately
