OTP Bank : Documents for the general meeting - Extraordinary General Meeting Announcement of OTP Bank Plc.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to sell the (own) shares owned by OTP Bank Plc. to the Special Employee Co-Ownership Program to be created by the employees of the OTP Bank Plc.

Previous events, the redemption of ICES bonds and the repurchase of treasury shares by OTP Bank Plc.

On 14 September 2021, the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. ("Bank") decided - with the prior permission of the National Bank of Hungary ("NBH") - to terminate the subordinated swap agreement concluded between the Bank and OPUS Securities S.A. on 19 October 2006, as well as on the repurchase by the Bank of the approximately 14.5 million OTP ordinary shares held by OPUS Securities S.A., serving as a collateral behind the so-called ICES bonds1 issued by OPUS Securities S.A. ("Termination"). As a consequence of the Termination, on the same day (on 14 September 2021) OPUS Securities S.A has decided upon the redemption of the ICES bonds as of 29 October 2021 as record date (hereinafter the above listed steps collectively referred to as "ICES transaction").

The reason for the ICES transaction was that due to the amendments of the legislation of the European Union, as of 1 January 2022 the ICES bonds can be considered neither within the consolidated regulatory capital, nor for the fulfilment of the MREL2 requirements. Furthermore, the spread of the ICES bonds are much higher than that of an MREL eligible senior instrument the Bank could issue at present.

As a consequence of the redemption of the ICES bonds, the share capital of OTP Group shall be reduced by approximately HUF 174 billion (this is the value of the external ICES debt calculated at 350 HUF/EUR rate; the exact amount depends on the actual exchange rate), out of which HUF 90 billion decrease will appear within the Tier 2 capital ("Tier 2"), and HUF 84 billion decrease within the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ("CET1"). Hence, the capital adequacy ratio of OTP Group ("CAR") would decrease by 1.1 percentage points compared to 18.1% as at 30 June 2021, and the 15.9% CET1 rate would decrease by 0.5 percentage points, ceteris paribus.

The discontinuation of interest payment on the ICES bonds (currently HUF 4.5 billion per annum) due to the redemption of ICES bonds has no effect on the net profit, since the interest payable on ICES bonds has not been recognized within the statement of recognized income, but within the equity. Based on that, the redemption of ICES bonds does not impact the net interest income.

As an additional effect, based on the ICES transaction - with the prior permission of NBH - treasury shares will be recorded within the books of the Bank. The repurchase of the treasury shares (on top of the effect of the redemption of ICES bonds) shall reduce neither the consolidated own funds, nor the shareholders' equity, because the OTP shares behind the ICES bonds are also currently treated as treasury shares on consolidated basis, i.e. their book value is currently deducted from the OTP Group's equity, and thus also deducted from its CET1 capital.

Planned sale of treasury shares acquired by OTP Group in the course of the ICES transaction

If the treasury share package acquired by OTP Group is sold to a third party independent from OTP Group, that shall increase the consolidated equity and own funds of OTP Group in the same value. The rate of increase depends on the number of shares sold, the selling price, as well as the tax effect.

