Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 12/17
17200 HUF   +1.03%
12:27aOTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/23OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
12/17OTP BANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

12/27/2021 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-165/2021

27 December 2021

Extraordinary announcement

Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

OTP Bank Plc. hereby notified the member of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.

OTP Bank Plc.

Attachment: Notification

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 05:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
12:27aOTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/23OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
12/17OTP BANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/17OTP BANK : Transaction with Treasury Shares
PU
12/16OTP BANK : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
12/15OTP BANK : Determination of OTP Group's MREL requirement
PU
12/15OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/10OTP BANK : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
12/06OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/06OTP BANK : is purchasing a bank in Albania again
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 293 B 3 963 M 3 963 M
Net income 2021 458 B 1 403 M 1 403 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,13x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 4 474 B 13 699 M 13 708 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 38 447
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16 040,00 HUF
Average target price 20 991,21 HUF
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Managing Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.28.74%13 699
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823