OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-167/2021

29 December 2021

Extraordinary announcement

Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

OTP Bank Plc. hereby notified the member of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.

OTP Bank Plc.

Attachment: Notification

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951