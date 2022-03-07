Log in
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

03/07/2022 | 04:39am EST
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ádám Csányi

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

person closely associated

dr. Sándor Csányi

Chairman & CEO of OTP Bank Plc

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

OTP Bank Plc

b)

LEI

529900W3MOO00A18X956

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc

instrument

Identification code

ISIN: HU0000061726

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10,446 HUF/ Share

1,900

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

1,900 is the aggregated volume

-

Price

10,446 HUF / share is the weighted average price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-04; 15:17

f)

Place of the transaction

Budapest Stock Exchange

MIC-kód: XBUD

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 B 3 671 M 3 671 M
Net income 2021 458 B 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,06x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 2 882 B 8 155 M 8 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 38 447
Free-Float -
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10 415,00 HUF
Average target price 21 760,43 HUF
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-39.04%8 155
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083