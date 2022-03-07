|
OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ádám Csányi
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
person closely associated
dr. Sándor Csányi
Chairman & CEO of OTP Bank Plc
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
OTP Bank Plc
b)
LEI
529900W3MOO00A18X956
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc
instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000061726
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10,446 HUF/ Share
1,900
d)
Aggregated information
-
1,900 is the aggregated volume
-
Price
10,446 HUF / share is the weighted average price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-04; 15:17
f)
Place of the transaction
Budapest Stock Exchange
MIC-kód: XBUD
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
