  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  03-07
11000 HUF   +9.84%
OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-022/2022

9 March 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

OTP Bank Plc. hereby notified the member of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.

OTP Bank Plc.

Attachment: Notification

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 B 3 627 M 3 627 M
Net income 2021 458 B 1 279 M 1 279 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,40x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 3 044 B 8 511 M 8 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 38 447
Free-Float -
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11 000,00 HUF
Average target price 21 760,43 HUF
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-33.73%8 511
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269