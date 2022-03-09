OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-022/2022
9 March 2022
Extraordinary announcement
Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
OTP Bank Plc. hereby notified the member of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.
OTP Bank Plc.
Attachment: Notification
