    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-11
10560.00 HUF   -1.12%
08:25aOTP BANK : IFRS consolidated, auditor report
PU
08:25aOTP BANK : Disclosure by institutions
PU
08:15aOTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

04/13/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-062/2022

13 April 2022

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank Plc.'s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended

31 December 2021 are available

OTP Bank Plc.' s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union for the year ended 31 December 2021 could be found and downloaded from the website of OTP Bank (www.otpbank.hu), the website of BSE (www.bse.hu) and the website operated by MNB (https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu).

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501 Budapest H-1876 Hungary Phone: +36 1 473 5460 Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail:investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

OTP Bank Plc.

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 B 3 734 M 3 734 M
Net income 2021 458 B 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 2 922 B 8 409 M 8 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 33 406
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10 560,00 HUF
Average target price 18 541,62 HUF
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-36.39%8 409
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073