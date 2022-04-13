OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-062/2022
13 April 2022
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc.'s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended
31 December 2021 are available
OTP Bank Plc.' s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union for the year ended 31 December 2021 could be found and downloaded from the website of OTP Bank (www.otpbank.hu), the website of BSE (www.bse.hu) and the website operated by MNB (https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu).
OTP Bank Plc.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501 Budapest H-1876 Hungary Phone: +36 1 473 5460 Fax: +36 1 473 5951
E-mail:investor.relations@otpbank.hu
Internet: www.otpbank.hu
Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary
OTP Bank Plc.
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.