OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information

Strategy and Finance Division Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-062/2022

13 April 2022

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank Plc.'s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended

31 December 2021 are available

OTP Bank Plc.' s separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union for the year ended 31 December 2021 could be found and downloaded from the website of OTP Bank (www.otpbank.hu), the website of BSE (www.bse.hu) and the website operated by MNB (https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu).

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501 Budapest H-1876 Hungary Phone: +36 1 473 5460 Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail:investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

OTP Bank Plc.