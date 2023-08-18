OTP Bank Nyrt is a Hungary-based commercial bank. The Bank's operations are structured into three business segments: Retail, Corporate and Private banking. The Retail banking segment is involved in account management, bankcards and electronic services through telephone, mobile phone and Internet. The Corporate banking segment offers account-keeping services, financing, investments and electronic services for medium-sized and large companies. The private banking segment offers Hungarian Forint and foreign currencies account management, investment and fund management and loan facilities. The Bank's specialized services, including car leasing, investment funds and insurance are developed and offered by the Bank's subsidiaries, including OTP Fund Management Ltd, OTP Life Annuity Ltd, OTP Travel Ltd, OTP Mortgage Bank and OTP Factoring Ltd, among others.

Sector Banks