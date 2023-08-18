1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
András Becsei
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy CEO of OTP Bank Plc.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
OTP Bank Plc
b)
LEI
529900W3MOO00A18X956
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type
Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000061726
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option under the preferential share
purchase program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
9,624 HUF/ Share
3,242
d)
Aggregated information
3,242 is the aggregated volume
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
9,624 HUF / share is the weighted average price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-17; 11:45
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC (OTP Bank Plc)
