Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-196/2023
21 September 2023
Extraordinary announcement
Treasury share transaction
OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 20 September 2023 the Bank sold 747 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.
Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 592,076 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.21%.
